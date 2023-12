Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Orlando Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tianna Stevens - BEST OF BROADWAY 1965-1974 - Breakthrough Theatre Company 23%

AJ Morales - THIS IS ME - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 19%

Sarah Anne Mae - IT'S MY PARTY AND I'LL SING IF I WANT TO - Theater West End 13%

Bert Rodriguez - THE RHYTHM IS GONNA GET YOU - Winter Park Playhouse 10%

Lizzy Allen - YOU LIKE JAZZ: A BIRTHDAY CABARET - The Renaissance Theatre Company 10%

Maeghin Mueller - BACK TO BROADWAY - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 10%

Bert Rodriguez - DECEMBER CABERET AT THE SHAKES - Orlando Shakes 8%

Susan O'Halloran - MOTHERS AND OTHER WILD WOMEN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 7%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Lowe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 22%

Baayork Lee - A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Adonus Mabry - SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 6%

Amy Sullivan - A CHORUS LINE - The Stage 5%

Jordyn Linkous - THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Sterling Lovett - THE PROM - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Jordyn Linkous - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Amy Sullivan - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - SCPS Performing Arts 3%

Parker King and Danny Enriquez - DISENCHANTED - Breakthrough Theatre Company 3%

Mary Mackin - INTO THE WOODS - Osceola Arts 3%

Jordyn Linkous - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Mayme Paul - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Athens 3%

Nicholas Wainwright - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 3%

James Tuuao - KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 3%

Allison Maxwell - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Athens theatre 2%

Allison Maxwell - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Athens 2%

Nathaniel Niemi and Adonus Mabry - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Suzanna Melton - GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

Sterling Lovett - URINETOWN - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

James Tuuao - KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 2%

Rhea Hughes - A BAD ROMANCE - Unseen Images Theatre - Orlando Fringe Festival 2%

Shawn Lowe - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Shana Burns - SWEET CHARITY - Osceola Arts 1%

Bryan Jager - SCREAM GAYS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 1%

Nathaniel Niemi - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 21%

Heather Clarke - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 14%

Jordyn Linkous - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Titusville Playhouse 10%

Kimberly Murray-Patel - A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Tamara Marke-Lares - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Athens 6%

Amy Sullivan - A CHORUS LINE - The Stage 5%

Amanda Gutierrez - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - SCPS Performing Arts 4%

Allison Reid - KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 3%

Matthew Carl - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Mary Lee Stallings - DISENCHANTED! - Breakthrough Theatre Company 3%

Angela Brown - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Haines City Theatre 3%

Allison Reid - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 3%

Jaclyn Thomas - SCREAM GAYS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

Frances Titus - STEAL MAGNOLIAS - Osceola Arts 2%

Mel Barger - KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 2%

Stephanie Viegas - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Vivian Zetwo - LEADING LADIES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

Jordan Jeffers - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 2%

Matthew Carl - SWEET CHARITY - Osceola Arts 2%

Mel Barger - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 1%

Huaixiang Tan, - THE CHINESE LADY - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Mary Lee Stallings - WITCHAPALOOZA - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

Monica Titus - IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Kristen Taylor - THESE SHINNING LIVES - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Mary Lee Stallings - JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS - Breakthrough Theatre Company 0%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 29%

SPAMALOT - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 16%

54 - Renaissance Theatre Company 13%

NOSFERATU THE VAMPIRE - Renaissance Theatre Company 11%

SWEET CHARITY - Osceola Arts 10%

GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 8%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 6%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 6%

ON THE MOVE - Blue La La 2%

HALL-O-ME: TOXIC - Dance Theatre of Orlando 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 16%

Alan Reynolds - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Lakeland Community Theatre 7%

Sara Catherine Barnes - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 6%

Niko Stamos - THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Shirley Draper - AMAZING GRACE - Citrus Alliance for the Arts 4%

Allison Maxwell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Athens 4%

Niko Stamos - INTO THE WOODS - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Amy Sullivan - A CHORUS LINE - The Stage 4%

Vivian Zetwo - GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 3%

Michael Rodgers - SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Ayò Jeriah Demos - SWEENEY TODD : THE DEMON, BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Theater West End 3%

Nicholas Wainwright - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 3%

Bryan Jager - SCREAM GAYS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

Richard H. Blake - TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Elijah D. Gragg - INTO THE WOODS - Osceola Arts 2%

Erik Allen - GREY GARDENS - Haines City Theatre 2%

Derek Critzer - SWEENEY TODD : THE DEMON, BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Theater West End 2%

Steve MacKinnon - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theater at St Luke’s 2%

Becca Southworth - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Athens 2%

Nathaniel Niemi - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Joesph Walsh and KeLee Dione - KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 2%

Hillary Brook - URINETOWN - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Amy Sullivan - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Stage 1%

Joseph Walsh - KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 1%

Travis Eaton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Niko Stamos - SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMAN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Frank Ramirez - NOISES OFF - Athens 7%

Roberta Emerson - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 5%

Gabriel Garcia - CLUE ON STAGE - The Stage 5%

Ben Gaetanos - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Theater West End 5%

Chris Walsh - ORPHANS - Haines City Theatre 5%

Nicholas Wainwright - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 5%

Nick Bublitz - PUFFS - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

JMarie Bailey - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Osceola Arts 4%

Michael Rodgers - SORDID LIVES - Encore Performing Arts 4%

Alexander Iacuzzo - ALICE IN WONDERLAND, A STAGE PLAY - The Stage 3%

Carolyn Howarth - HENRY V - Orlando Shakes 3%

Jamie DeHay - A BAD ROMANCE - Unseen Images Theatre - Orlando Fringe Festival 2%

Freddy Ruiz - SHARKNAMI - Valencia College Theater 2%

Jennifer Rea - BILOXI BLUES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

Adam Cornett - HARVEY - The Ritz Theatre 2%

Vivian Zetwo - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

KeLee Dione - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 2%

Roberta Emerson - UNNECESSARY FARCE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Vivian Zetwo - LEADING LADIES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

Nathaniel Niemi - THESE SHINING LIVE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Jac LeDoux - GRA - PlayWrite’s Round Table 2%

Celine Rosenthal - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 2%

Celine Rosenthal - IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Reiko Ho - THE CHINESE LADY - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 13%

A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 7%

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 7%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Athens 4%

THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 4%

AMAZING GRACE - Citrus Alliance for the Arts 4%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Lakeland Community Theatre 4%

SPAMALOT - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 3%

SWEENEY TODD : THE DEMON, BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Theater West End 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Stage 3%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 2%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Titusville Playhouse 2%

DUNGEONS AND DRAG QUEENS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

SHIFTED - FAV Productions / Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Theatre UCF 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Haines City Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

XANADU - Osceola Arts 2%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Orlando Shakes 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

URINETOWN - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theater at St Luke’s 1%

GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 1%

OLIVER! - Osceola Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annmarie Duggan - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Athens Theatre 9%

Amy Sullivan - A CHORUS LINE - The Stage 8%

Davis Vande Steeg - THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 8%

Davis Vande Steeg - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 7%

KJ Sales - A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Holly Wheldon Carpenter - SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 7%

Val Patterson - URINETOWN - Theatre south playhouse 6%

Bradley Cronenwett - XANADU - Osceola Arts 5%

Logan Brown - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 5%

Bryan Jager & Brea Dunno - SCREAM GAYS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 5%

Phillip Lupo - HAPPY DAYS - The IceHouse Theatre 5%

Nick Hogan - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Athens 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - SWEET CHARITY - Osceola Arts 4%

Devon Worthy - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Stage 4%

David Krupla - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 3%

Johnathan Tweedy - LEADING LADIES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 3%

Devon Worthy - INTO THE WOODS - The Stage 2%

Tom Hansen - IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Ethan Vail - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 2%

Collin Hall - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

David Krupla - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nishaa Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 21%

Vicki Peterson - AMAZING GRACE - Citrus Alliance for the Arts 7%

Spencer Croswell - THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 5%

Tori Rathbun - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Athens 5%

Lauren Langa - A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Jameson Boyce & Clay Price - SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 4%

Spencer Crosswell - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Bert Rodriguez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Athens 4%

Safin Karim - SPRING AWAKENING - Theater West End 4%

Charles Stevens - TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando REP 3%

Maura Sitzmann - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 3%

Mikayla Thompson - DUNGEONS AND DRAG QUEENS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 3%

Safin Karim - INTO THE WOODS - Osceola Arts 3%

Brandon Martin - SWEENEY TODD : THE DEMON, BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Theater West End 3%

Felicia Melcer - DISENCHANTED! - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Gary Powell - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Jason Bailey - URINETOWN - Theatre south playhouse 2%

Aaron Penfield - A BAD ROMANCE - Unseen Images Theatre - Orlando Fringe Festival 2%

Mitchell Samuelson - GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

Nat Zegree - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Orlando Shakes 2%

John Mason - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theater at St Luke’s 2%

Chris Leavy - DESPERATE MEASURES - Winter Park Playhouse 1%

Christopher Burns - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Osceola Arts 1%

Safin Karim - OLIVER! - Osceola Arts 1%

Grant Haase - SCREAM GAYS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 1%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 11%

DREAMGIRLS - Theatre Winter Haven 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 6%

AMAZING GRACE - Citrus Alliance for the Arts 4%

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 4%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Athens 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Osceola Arts 3%

SWEENEY TODD : THE DEMON, BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Theater West End 3%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - SCPS Performing Arts 3%

THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 2%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Stage 2%

DUNGEONS AND DRAG QUEENS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Orlando Shakes 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Athens 2%

TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

DISENCHANTED! - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Theatre UCF 1%

THE PROM - Theater West End 1%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Titusville Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 14%

DUNGEONS AND DRAG QUEENS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 12%

54 - Renaissance Theatre Company 11%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 10%

SCREAM GAYS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 10%

A BAD ROMANCE - Unseen Images Theatre - Orlando Fringe Festival 7%

STATE OF CONFUSION - Breakthrough Theatre Company 7%

WHISKEYLAND - Three Foir Seven Arts/Adam and Lindsay Hose 7%

SHIFTED - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 6%

SHARKNAMI - Valencia College Theater 5%

A BEAUTIFUL PLACE - Winter Park Playhouse 3%

SOMEWHERE SOMEWHEN - Playwright's Round Table 2%

AN AUDIENCE OF AMOEBAS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

COUNSELING CLAUSE - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 1%

SERVE FOR THE GAWDS - Orlando Fringe Festival 1%

GRÁ, A SELKIE TALE - PlayWrite’s Round Table 1%

MONSTER TALENT - Playwright's Round Table 0%

CAPTIVE - Playwright's Round Table 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lilly-Belle Lanese - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Cici Muhammad - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre Winter Haven 9%

Tyler Walls - AMAZING GRACE - Citrus Alliance for the Arts 5%

Preston Pujol - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

Autumn Grinstead - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 3%

Jessica Hoadley - A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Gracie Holland - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Athens 3%

Bella Chukwu - INTO THE WOODS - Osceola Arts 2%

Sarah Isola - TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 2%

Ayò Jeriah Demps - SWEENEY TODD : THE DEMON, BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Theater West End 2%

Sarah Riddick - A CHORUS LINE - The Stage 2%

Paul A. Lance - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

Jordyn Linkous - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Vanessa Dominguez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Keeley Brown - INTO THE WOODS - The Stage 2%

Mandy Kerridge - THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Kendall Bryant - A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Jonny Jones - THE PROM - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Ethan Garrepy - A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Matt Jardins - GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 1%

Amy Lacey - BRIGHT STAR - Theatre UCF 1%

Jenni Bank - THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Opera Orlando 1%

Angela Tims - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Ashley O’Connor - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Lakeland Community Theatre 1%

Joel Hunt - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Adrianna Rose - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre 13%

Jordyn Linkous - WHO’S! HOLIDAY - Titusville Playhouse 8%

Alan Ware - NOISES OFF - Athens 5%

Frances Titus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Osceola Arts 5%

Regina Fernandez - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Orlando Shakes 5%

Owen Brown - CLUE ON STAGE - The Stage 5%

Dez Allen - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 4%

Amy martin cole - SORDID LIVES - Encore Performing Arts 3%

Indigo Leigh - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Timucua 3%

Jimbo Bordenkircher - SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Joshua Hernandez - HARVEY - The Ritz Theatre 3%

Elaina Walton - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 3%

Ben Gaetanos - THE INHERITANCE - Ensemble Company 2%

Kayleigh Mollycheck - SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Andrew Hakimipour - CLUE ON STAGE - Osceola Arts 2%

Da'Zaria Harris - UNNECESSARY FARCE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Thomas Neises - AN AWKWARD CONVERSATION IN THE SHADOW OF MOUNT MORIAH - Playwright's Round Table 2%

Whitney Morse - UNNECESSARY FARCE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Josh Scott - REEFER MADNESS - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Aspen Thompson - CLUE ON STAGE - Osceola Arts 1%

Tristan Lindsey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 1%

Kenny Robinson - COUNSELING CLAUSE - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 1%

Anthony Wolfman - LEADING LADIES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 1%

Adam Cornett - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Ritz Theatre 1%

Freya Hunt - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 1%



Best Play

SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse 13%

CLUE ON STAGE - Osceola Arts 11%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Orlando Shakes 10%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Citrus Music 6%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Timucua 6%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 5%

HENRY V - Orlando Shakes 5%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Ritz Theatre 4%

SORDID LIVES - Encore Performing Arts 4%

HARVEY - The Ritz Theatre 3%

THE INHERTIANCE - Ensemble Company 3%

WITCHAPALOOZA - Breakthrough Theatre Company 3%

BILOXI BLUES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 2%

AN AUDIENCE OF AMOEBAS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

WHO’S! HOLIDAY - Penguin Point Theatre 1%

GLADYS IN WONDERLAND - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 1%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Art 1%

IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

THESE SHINING LIVES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

THE CHINESE LADY - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

COUNSELING CLAUSE - Babs Gump Productions/Orlando Fringe 1%



Best Production of an Opera

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Opera del Sol 51%

THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Opera Orlando 29%

NOCHE DE ZARZUELA - Opera del Sol 20%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 26%

Christian Fleming - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Amy Sullivan - A CHORUS LINE - The Stage 10%

Cliff Price - SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 10%

Waylon Lemasters - CLUE ON STAGE - Osceola Arts 6%

Jamaal K. Solomon - DISENCHANTED! - Breakthrough Theatre Company 5%

Waylon Lemasters - SWEET CHARITY - Osceola Arts 4%

Buddy Fales - HAPPY DAYS - The IceHouse Theatre 4%

Joshua Gallagher - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 3%

Bryan Jager - SCREAM GAYS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 3%

Travis Eaton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics 3%

Vivian Zetwo - GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 3%

Joshua Gallagher - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Brady Davidson - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Joshua Gallagher - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 1%

Joshua Gallagher - IN THE NEXT ROOM - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 1%

Joshua E. Gallagher - THE CHINESE LADY - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Joshua E. Gallagher - THESES SHINING LIVES - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics 31%

Spencer Croswell - THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 18%

Lamar Hickley - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Athens Theatre 9%

Waylon Lemasters - SWEET CHARITY - Osceola Arts 9%

Mitchell Samuelson - GODSPELL - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 7%

Travis Eaton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Little Radical Theatrics 4%

Rew Tippin - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 4%

Robert Dagit - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Valencia College Theater 3%

Robert Dagit - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Valencia College Theater 2%

Alex Pinchin - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 2%

Robert Dagit - SHARKNAMI - Valencia College Theater 2%

Alexander Sovronsky - IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Amanda Markham - THE WITCHES - Phoenix Tears Productions 2%

Sean-Joseph Choo - THE CHINESE LADY - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Alexander Sovronsky - THESE SHINNING LIVES - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Jeremy Seghers - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Timucua 1%

Amanda Markham - THE WAR - Phoenix Tears Productions 1%

Robert Dagit - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Valencia College Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Carter Wegman - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - SCPS Performing Arts 5%

Jordyn Jones - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Lakeland Community Theatre 4%

Laura Mansori - TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando REP 3%

Anthony Florendo - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Shawn Elliott - SWEENEY TODD - Theater West End 3%

Gabriel Quijano - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Athens 3%

Lindsey Strembecki - INTO THE WOODS - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Cory Evans - THE PROM - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Sarah Estelow - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Stage 2%

Kip LeBlanc - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Stage 2%

Cassie Davis - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Lakeland Community Theatre 2%

Anthony Rozon - INTO THE WOODS - Osceola Arts 2%

Lorena Cohea - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Matt Jardins - HAPPY DAYS - The IceHouse Theatre 2%

Eleni Mendez - INTO THE WOODS - Osceola Arts 2%

Tianna Stevens - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Greg Vann - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 2%

Crissie Louise - DUNGEONS AND DRAG QUEENS - Opera del Sol/Orlando Fringe Artspace 2%

Jonny Jones - URINETOWN - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Torlef Borsting - AMAZING GRACE - Citrus Alliance for the Arts 2%

Bryan Jager - SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 2%

Jake Aboyoun - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theater at St Luke’s 2%

Ryan Matthew Petty - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Winter Haven 1%

Mike Angelini - SPAMALOT - Encore Performing Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chad Sell - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre 11%

Lorena Cohea - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Orlando Shakes 6%

Bert Rodriguez - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Orlando Shakes 5%

Paula Parra-Sifontes - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre 4%

Matt Jardins - BILOXI BLUES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 4%

William McMillen - CLUE ON STAGE - The Stage 4%

Hunter Rogers - THE INHERITANCE - Ensemble Company 3%

Brandon Roberts - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Orlando Shakes 3%

Sara Davis - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre 3%

Whitney Morse - IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 3%

Roberta Emerson - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Orlando Shakes 3%

Laura Mansori - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 3%

Mia Mazzanovich - CLUE ON STAGE - The Stage 3%

Tori Lucas - LEADING LADIES - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 3%

Adeline Decker - CLUE ON STAGE - The Stage 3%

Tatiana Lyn - HARVEY - The Ritz Theatre 2%

Grayson Biechele - CLUE ON STAGE - The Stage 2%

Nick Bublitz - UNNECESSARY FARCE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Tim Williams - HENRY V - Orlando Shakes 2%

Thomas Muniz - THE INHERITANCE - Ensemble Company 2%

Kenny Robinson - MONSTER TALENT - Playwright's Round Table 2%

Shauni Ramai - GLADYS IN WONDERLAND - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Jeffrey Otto - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - ARTS Unlimited, LLC. 2%

Jacoline Frank - WITCHAPALOOZA - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Kathleen Puls-Andrade - ANGEL STREET - The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics 32%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Orlando REP 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Athens 10%

TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando REP 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Osceola Arts 6%

INTO THE WOODS - The Stage 5%

WITCHAPALOOZA - Breakthrough Theatre Company 3%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Osceola Arts 3%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND, A STAGE PLAY - The Stage 3%

JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

LUCHADORA - Orlando Family Stage 2%

I HAVE A VOICE - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

DINOSAUR DANCE PARTY - Orlando REP 2%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS: THE MUSICAL - Orlando REP 1%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando Family Stage 1%

STARDUST KINGDOM - Phoenix Tears Productions 1%

SHARKNAMI - Valencia College Theater 1%

SNOW WHITE - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%