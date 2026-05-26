LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at Theatre South Playhouse in Orlando

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Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips will present the professional production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's “Little Shop of Horrors,” September 18th through October 4th, 2026. This wild, silly, funny, and thrilling fan favorite comes to the Playhouse with a fresh, fun take on this popular story told through a different lens in our immersive space.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, “Little Shop Of Horrors,” the charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy has been produced worldwide to incredible success.

Directed by Nick Bublitz of the Orlando Shakes (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Puffs, Stranger Sings, Mean Girls Jr.) with choreography by Dayja Le'Chelle (The Prom, The Sound of Music) and musical direction by Seth Durbin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), “Little Shop of Horrors” will feature a cast of professional performers – including local favorites and fresh faces. The production will thrill and delight as told in its own way in the Dr. Phillips 99 seat black box theater.

*Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses

Theatre South Playhouse will present 12 shows over three weekends, running September 18-October 4.

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