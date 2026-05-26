LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at Theatre South Playhouse in Orlando
The Howard Ashman and Alan Menken musical will be directed by Nick Bublitz at the Dr. Phillips venue.
Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips will present the professional production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's “Little Shop of Horrors,” September 18th through October 4th, 2026. This wild, silly, funny, and thrilling fan favorite comes to the Playhouse with a fresh, fun take on this popular story told through a different lens in our immersive space.
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, “Little Shop Of Horrors,” the charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy has been produced worldwide to incredible success.
Directed by Nick Bublitz of the Orlando Shakes (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Puffs, Stranger Sings, Mean Girls Jr.) with choreography by Dayja Le'Chelle (The Prom, The Sound of Music) and musical direction by Seth Durbin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), “Little Shop of Horrors” will feature a cast of professional performers – including local favorites and fresh faces. The production will thrill and delight as told in its own way in the Dr. Phillips 99 seat black box theater.
*Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses
Theatre South Playhouse will present 12 shows over three weekends, running September 18-October 4.
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Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (7/18-7/19)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Dr. Phillips Center (11/01-11/01)
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The Adams Family Musical
Athens Theatre (9/18-10/11)
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The Wizard of Oz
Athens Theatre (4/16-5/09)
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Gothic Attitude
Gothic Attitude (4/16-1/16)
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Deer Tick
Revolution Live (11/11-11/11)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (9/29-10/18)
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Ted Swindley’s Honky Tonk Angels
Athens Theatre (2/26-3/21)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
King Center for Performing Arts (4/20-4/21)
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Marky Ramone with Who Are You (a tribute to The Who)
The Plaza Live (9/03-9/03)
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