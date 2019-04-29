Kelly Morris Rowan Returns to Winter Park Playhouse to Debut Solo Cabaret

Professional vocalist and popular Winter Park Playhouse performer, Kelly Morris Rowan, will return to the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series on May 15 and 16, 2019 with her new solo cabaret, Behind The Curtain. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Kelly as she treats audiences to a delightful evening of story and song highlighting the life of an actor and the hilarity that ensues backstage. Her storytelling mastery will delight patrons as she weaves together Broadway show tunes and standards to give them a peek into the crazy backstage life of a performer.

No stranger to performing, Kelly has worked around the country but now calls Orlando home. She has performed at The Winter Park Playhouse in the World Premiere of Gigolo -The New Cole Porter Revue (2018), in the Jerry Herman revue Showtune (2016), in the 1st Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals and in several solo cabarets.

Along with her work at Universal Studios, you can see Kelly perform at The Walt Disney World Resort in Voices of Liberty and The Hoop Dee Doo Revue. She also performs at Renaissance Faires around the country with her husband in their folk music duo, Rowan and the Rose.

"You will feel the exuberant energy of Kelly on stage! Her strong vocals and winning personality make this a cabaret not to be missed!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Once sold out, "Standing Room Only" tickets may be purchased for $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for cabarets sell quickly so call 407-645-0145 or purchase online winterparkplayhouse.org.





