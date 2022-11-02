Join the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra for Classic(al) Rock in Steinmetz Hall This November

Central Florida Community Arts has announced it will be going to the Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall once again on November 19 with Classic(al) Rock, presented by the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra. This unforgettable event will feature 224 musicians - more than triple the size of a standard symphony orchestra - as well as a rock band, and soloists selected from the CFCArts Community Choir. Audience members can expect to rock out to songs such as "Don't Stop Believin'," "Crazy Train," "We Didn't Start The Fire," and beloved hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody." The concert will also include music by other legendary artists from The Beatles to AC/DC, from Bon Jovi to My Chemical Romance, from Van Halen to Pink, and so much more.

Justin Muchoney, CFCArts vice president of creative and production, who is also the orchestra's music director and conductor, designed Classic(al) Rock to be an experience of "something massive, joyous, unexpected, and uplifting." He encourages audiences to have as much fun as possible, including singing along. The concert is intended to be a celebration of music and community.

"Here at CFCArts we believe that the performing arts are a perfect way to connect with one another, to share experiences, and to build meaningful community," said Muchoney. "We are a community orchestra in the purest sense - our members are people from throughout our communities, volunteers who join together once a week to have fun, make some music, dream big dreams about how we can entertain you, and give everyone a great reason to call Central Florida 'home.'"

CFCArts is proud to have members of all different backgrounds take part in creating art as a community and for the community. Members can be any Central Floridian, ranging from a music instructor to a nurse or lawyer from just down the road. A local middle school teacher may sit alongside a retired professional musician and a grocery store clerk who drove over an hour after work to be in rehearsal. These people are who make up CFCArts and shape its culture.

"But don't let that word 'community' fool you," Muchoney said. "This is a brilliantly talented ensemble of over 200 musicians who practice and perform with more joy, enthusiasm, dedication, and talent than any orchestra I've ever worked with."

CFCArts is also proud to present this event in the newly-opened Steinmetz Hall. Acknowledged as one of the world's most acoustically perfect spaces, Steinmetz Hall lets guests enjoy a range of performances - with or without amplification - by local, national and International Artists. With tickets starting at just $20, Classic(al) Rock is one of the most affordable ways to experience the world-class performance venue.

Members of CFCArts have already performed in this space. They were part of over 250 local performers, including members from the Orlando Philharmonic and Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras among others, who brought Rise & Shine to the Steinmetz Hall as its first-ever performance in January 2022. CFCArts members also performed at CeCe Teneal's ICONS, a performance-meets-award-ceremony celebrating 20 years of local arts and culture pioneers, as well as at Broadway on Magnolia, alongside the Orlando Choral Society and University of Central Florida Choirs.

CFCArts is excited to bring together thousands of people from across Central Florida to experience the sheer joy and relentless energy of this concert, where their musicians will bring classic rock hits to life in epic, never-before-imagined ways.

Classic(al) Rock will be performed at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on November 19 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range from $20-40 and may be purchased online at CFCArts.com/Rock.