Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Be Performed Entirely In Spanish

Direct from Bogotá, Colombia, a limited run of Los Últimos Cinco Años by Jason Robert Brown will performed in Spanish by Colombian actors Cony Ucros and Alejandro Calle. Directed by Ruben Montoya, the show will be produced by Showlink Theatricals, the new-to-Orlando production company created by director-choreographer DJ Salisbury.

"Orlando's vibrant Hispanic community historically has had very few Spanish language theatrical offerings and no musicals, so bringing this sensational international production to Orlando from Columbia seemed a perfect first step toward building a local Spanish language musical theatre audience." - DJ Salisbury, Producer

Los Últimos Cinco Años (The Last Five Years) is an Off-Broadway musical (2002) written by Jason Robert Brown. The show has had productions in the United States and internationally since its debut‚-with a film adaptation released in February 2015 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The story explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show uses a non-linear form of storytelling in which Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage), and Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met).

The Spanish language production, directed by Ruben Montoya, is a direct transfer from Bogotá, Colombia where it was beautifully received. Showlink Theatricals will present the musical at the Mad Cow Theatre in downtown Orlando for 4 performances only, May 2-4, 2019. The tremendously talented with Colombian actors Cony Ucros and Alejandro Calle-who are actually husband and wife-are being brought to the States for the exclusive run.

Every song in the Mr. Brown's tuneful score has been firmly cemented as an iconic classic in contemporary musical theatre. Masterfully reflecting the recognizable roller coaster ride that comprises all intimate relationships, the show is romantic, smart, provocative, comic, poignant, and expressly relatable.

Showlink Theatricals promotes enlightenment and a deeper understanding of our commonalities as fellow human beings through works for stage and film -plays and musicals- that embrace diverse cultural perspectives and modern storytelling forms. Our mission is to develop and produce musical theatre and musical films that explore fresh idioms and that may rise on newer producing models. Additionally, we are committed to producing programming for underserved audiences, and to the nurturing of fresh artistic collaborations.

Ticket Prices range from $25 to $32.50

Performance dates/times: May 2nd at 7:30, May 3rd at 7:30, May 4th at 2:30, and May 4th at 7:30.

Location: Mad Cow Theatre, 54 Church Street in downtown Orlando.

Tickets: https://madcowtheatre.com/mct-event/los-ultimos-cinco-anos-the-last-five-years/





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You