Individual Tickets On Sale for Opera Orlando's HANSEL & GRETEL

Performances begin January 29.

Get ready for the party 2020 needs! Opera Orlando's 2020-21 Season is almost here as the Opera on the MainStage series kicks off in December with Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat, sung in English with English dialogue and supertitles, at Dr. Phillips Center in the Walt Disney Theater. "We are excited to get back to live performances this December," says executive director Gabriel Preisser, "and have been working hard to implement a health and safety plan throughout all of our venues so that we can deliver a fantastic line-up of shows. We have something for everyone, so get your seats today!"

Season subscriptions are available, as well as single tickets for Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat. Individual tickets for Opera Orlando's remount of its acclaimed production of Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel & Gretel in January 2021 will be available starting Friday, October 30. This scrumptious treat for the whole family, sung in English and reduced to a kid-friendly 75 minutes, will be presented in the round at Dr. Phillips Center in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater. Featuring a gorgeous score, charming characters, and a delightfully villainous witch, this retelling of the Grimm's fairy tale is headlined by Opera Orlando 2020-21 studio artists, soprano Kyaunnee Richardson as the plucky and adorable Gretel and mezzo-soprano Gloria Palermo as her headstrong but lovable brother, Hansel. Mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein is the witch and creepy purveyor of cookies, candies, and cakes, with real-life husband and wife, baritone Torlef Borsting and mezzo-soprano Cass Panuska, as the father and mother. Opera Orlando's education director Robin Jensen conducts, and artistic director Grant Preisser directs, with musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company.

Hansel & Gretel at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Friday | January 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Saturday | January 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | January 31, 2021 at 2 p.m.

MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/HAN-GRET (to purchase tickets)

