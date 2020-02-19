Improv Producer And Instructor, Anthony Francis, Comes To Orlando

Dragonfly Studio and Productions joins Tinderbox Improv Playhouse to bring South Florida ImprovU's Anthony Francis to Central Florida for two high energy Improv workshops and one side splitting performance on February 29. 2020!

Start your day at THE BACKSPACE with TINDERBOX IMPROV PLAYHOUSE:

TRICKED INTO IT - An Improv Character Workshop.

Featuring exercises designed to trick you into being characters and playing scenes you never expected and couldn't predict. This workshop focuses on character creation, content creation, and instant starts. Learn proven techniques for starting fun scenes and igniting that discovery between you and your scene partner.

TINDERBOX IMPROV PLAYHOUSE specializes in the art of long-form improv, offering opportunities for those wanting to learn and play, while fostering a vibrant, supportive and inclusive community.

Anthony then continues his time in Orlando at DRAGONFLY STUDIO 129:

ANT FARM: A SOLO IMPROV WORKSHOP

Solo improv is a great way to challenge yourself and become more confident in your choices! In this workshop you will learn how to perform a solo improv form that's easy to remember and follow! Playing solo makes you a better group player. Learn to ghost characters, command silence, and deliver a strong performance all on your own.

IT'S IMPROVISED AT THE 129! - HOSTED BY FOUR FIRST NAMES

The lineup includes a solo improvised set by Anthony Francis, of Improv U in Palm Beach, and joined with performances by Good Question, featuring Daryl Black and Eric Novella, and The Corner Gallery, an ensemble of Central Florida improvisers as well as hosted by Four First Names, featuring Chris Barry and Richard Paul with music director Elaine Pechacek.

No better way to spend the extra day of the year learning from these industry professionals and laughing until you cry!

