IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN to Play Be Original Play Festival

Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts - Multi-award winning playwright, Michael Wanzie will debut a new play, IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON IIN as an official selection of New Generation Theatrical's inaugural Be Original Play Festival which runs October 4 - 6 in Downtown Orlando.

Wanzie wrote his "New Sexual Comedy" specifically to comply with the criteria for consideration in the juried contest for Festival selection thus contriving a story line that would meet the Festival's submission mandate for "edgy" material with subject matter not typically presented on stage along with a call for manuscripts that would challenge both actor-participants and Festival attendees to think outside the box.

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Is a tale of a chance meeting between Brett played by Jake Rura - a handsome, young heterosexual guy and Connor - played by MIKE VAN DYKE - a charming and persuasive gay man who bond at a rolling party while high on the party drug ecstasy. The unlikely pair become frequent role-play partners with foot fetishism and a milquetoast version of a Master/slave scenario central to their encounters, which Brett strives to keep secret from his Fiancé, Julie - played by MARINA MAGNELLI. Eventually worlds collide and the fallout is not pretty.

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN is one of 8 scripts selected in the "Simple Staged Reading" category (There were also 8 scripts selected in the "Table Read" category) and will be presented without books in the hands of the actors on stage in the Jim and Alexis Pugh Theater with blocking, costumes, and minimal technical aspects. The manuscript is the running to win one of two $5,000 writer's grants being award by the Festival producers. Wanzie will Direct.

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN will be presented twice during the 3-day festival: Saturday, October 5 at 5pm and Sunday, October 6 at 7 pm.

https://www.drphillipscenter.org





