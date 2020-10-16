Hippodrome Theatre Announces Winning Submissions For New Works Festival

﻿The New Works Play Festival will be a two-day event. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

The Hippodrome Theatre has announced the lineup for the New Works Festival 2020! The Hippodrome received nearly 50 play submissions from writers all over Florida. The selection team had the tough job of narrowing choosing which play will be selected to be performed as a part of the New Works Festival and they so impressed with the abundance of great material, the festival was extended to two days. The winning selections are listed below along with which day they will be streamed.

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Good by Clayton Murray

Directed by Nick Bublitz

I Miss All My Entrances by Hunter Levi Rothstein

Directed by Candace Clift

Cardboard Moon by Kara Gordon

Directed by Michelle Tailor

Sana Sana Colita de Rana by Caleb Scott

Directed by Laura Shatkus

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

King Tide by Jessica Farr

Directed by Ryan Hope Travis

Shapes & Stanzas by Ken Preuss

Directed by Cameron Francis

Miami Beach Dialogue by Tony Walsh

Directed by Charlie Mitchell

i??The New Works Play Festival will be a two-day event. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

The festival is completely FREE to attend but pre-registration is required. You can get tickets to each day of the festival at thehipp.org or call the Box Office at (352) 375-4477 Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You