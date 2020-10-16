Hippodrome Theatre Announces Winning Submissions For New Works Festival
The New Works Play Festival will be a two-day event. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
The Hippodrome Theatre has announced the lineup for the New Works Festival 2020! The Hippodrome received nearly 50 play submissions from writers all over Florida. The selection team had the tough job of narrowing choosing which play will be selected to be performed as a part of the New Works Festival and they so impressed with the abundance of great material, the festival was extended to two days. The winning selections are listed below along with which day they will be streamed.
Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
Good by Clayton Murray
Directed by Nick Bublitz
I Miss All My Entrances by Hunter Levi Rothstein
Directed by Candace Clift
Cardboard Moon by Kara Gordon
Directed by Michelle Tailor
Sana Sana Colita de Rana by Caleb Scott
Directed by Laura Shatkus
Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.
King Tide by Jessica Farr
Directed by Ryan Hope Travis
Shapes & Stanzas by Ken Preuss
Directed by Cameron Francis
Miami Beach Dialogue by Tony Walsh
Directed by Charlie Mitchell
The festival is completely FREE to attend but pre-registration is required. You can get tickets to each day of the festival at thehipp.org or call the Box Office at (352) 375-4477 Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.