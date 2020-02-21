HENRY IV, PART 1 Comes to Orlando Shakes

Shakespeare's epic Fire and Reign series continues with a dynamic production of Henry IV, Part 1, produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF. This production will run in repertory February 19 - March 21, 2020 along with Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers, as adapted by Catherine Bush. Tickets (starting at $30) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

"This season, patrons will witness the Rise of Henry V, Shakespeare's iconic coming of age story," says Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes' artistic director. "Over the course of three productions, we'll see our hero rise from being a young drunken companion of the hilarious Falstaff, to taking on the responsibility of royalty, becoming king, and fighting for his nation's survival in a story that is as witty as it is relatable."

Henry IV, Part 1 is a part of Orlando Shakes' Fire and Reign Series, which will take audiences on an intriguing journey of Shakespeare's own version of "Game of Thrones." Over three seasons, the theater will produce seven Shakespeare productions in chronological order, exploring wars, alliances, battles, and betrayals. This series offers patrons the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience these exciting and rarely performed plays examining the rise and fall of kings and the end of an English dynasty.

"Patrons will find the stories of kings, queens, crowns and the struggle for power very familiar as it served as an inspiration for George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones: A Song of Fire and Ice series," said Helsinger. "This is truly a powerful experience that will appeal to modern audiences."

Throughout the series, patrons will receive a stamp at each production which they can place in a commemorative Fire and Reign passport, which ticket holders can pick up at the Orlando Shakes Box Office. Those who successfully see the entire series will receive a limited-edition "I've Seen Fire and I've Seen Reign!" t-shirt.

Patrons who see Orlando Shakes' Henry IV, Part 1, Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2, as well as the UCF Celebrates the Arts reading of Henry V, will earn a limited edition "I saw the Rise of Henry V" dog tag.

The Orlando Shakes' Henry IV, Part 1 stars:

· Jim Ireland* as Henry IV. Most recently Jim was Malvolio in Twelfth Night in NYC. Off-Broadway credits include The Shawl with Dianne Wiest, directed by Sidney Lumet (Jewish Rep), and Motherbird (Original cast) by Craig Lucas. Jim played opposite Phylicia Rashad under the direction of Kenny Leon at Arena Stage in Every Tongue Confess. Other regional venues include The Walnut Street Theater, The Kennedy Center, McCarter Theatre, Wilma Theatre and The Arden Theatre. Jim is a member of Circle East Theatre Company for whom he has directed and performed in plays by fellow members Terrance McNally, Craig Lucas, William Hoffman and the late, great Lanford Wilson. On Television Jim has co-starred on "Bull", "The Mysteries of Laura", "Mercy", "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order". Jim's voice can be heard on Marvel's "Wolverine", a podcast.

· Benjamin Bonenfant* as Prince Hal. Notable theater credits include Julius Caesar (Theatre for a New Audience, Oregon Shakespeare Festival); The Heart of Robin Hood (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); Richard II (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); The Odyssey (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Great Expectations (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Hamlet (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center Theatre); Henry V (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); Henry IV, Part 1 & 2 (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); Romeo and Juliet (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); and The Lion in Winter (The Arvada Center). Training: University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (B.A.)

· Walter Kmiec* as Hotspur. Previous Orlando Shakes credits: Macbeth, Snow White, Pride and Prejudice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, All's Well That Ends Well, and Charm. He is a founding member and former Artistic Director of the Virginia-based Endstation Theatre Company, where he performed in several productions, most notably the title roles in Hamlet and Macbeth. Directing credits include Much Ado About Nothing, The Complete History of America (Abridged), Cymbeline, the premieres of Counter/Top, In Sweet Remembrance, The Whole Bunch, and a Shakespeare adaptation titled The Two Gentlemen of Virginia, which he also co-wrote. As an actor, he was last seen as Banquo in Orlando Shakes production of Macbeth. As a director, he most recently helmed The Importance of Being Earnest for Stetson University in Deland. He lives in Orlando with his wife and daughter.

· Philip Nolen* as Falstaff. Made his Orlando Shakes debut in The Compleat Works of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) over twenty years ago; since then, he has been a regular presence at Orlando Shakes, in plays and musicals, including its groundbreaking Original Pronunciation performance of Twelfth Night, and the two-part, seven-hour epic, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. Mr. Nolen also performs in the "Citizens of Hollywood" street theater troupe, at Disney's Hollywood Studios. He thanks Ron Schneider for showing him the way. Proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1992.

The cast also includes Rodney Lizcano* as Henry Percy & others, Anne Hering* as Hostess Quickly & Westmorland,Timothy Williams* as Earl of Worcester & others, Tracie Lane* as Lady Percy & others, Lauren Culver as Ned Poins & others, Brandon Roberts as Owen Glendower & others, Ben Cohen as Francis & others, Hayden Palmer as Blunt, Cameron Gray as Edmund Mortimer & others, Jonathan Arvelo as Lancaster & others, Brandy Bell as Peto & others, Samantha Potak as Douglas & Sheriff, Jennifer Fraser as Lady Mortimer & others, Lorena Cohea as Hotspur's Page & others.

Director Carolyn Howarth*** was last seen at Orlando Shakes directing their traditional practice, Original Pronunciation production of Twelfth Night. Other directing credits include Steel Magnolias, In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, and The Importance of Being Earnest at Perseverance Theatre, as well as You Can't Take It With You, Hamlet, Troilus and Cressida, Henry V, Henry IV Part 1, Treasure Island, The Comedy of Errors, and The Three Musketeers at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival.

The artistic team also includes Fight Director Tony Simotes, Scenic Designer Bert Scott**, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo, Costume Designer Jack Smith and Sound Designer Britt Sandusky.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of United Scenic Artists

***Member Society of Directors and Choreographers

If it were a movie, Henry IV, Part 1 would be rated "PG-13". Children under 5 will not be admitted to the Signature Series productions. For the complete content advisory, please visit: orlandoshakes.org/content-advisories/





