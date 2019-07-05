HELLO Starring Chris Crawford Returns To The Venue

Hello: Starring Chris Crawford is returning to Orlando for a special ONE NIGHT ONLY performance at the Venue on Virginia Dr, July 14th at 8pm. Hello is a Patron's pick, Best Actor and "best of fest" award winning, fourth wall-wrecking, tour de force performance by Chris Crawford. Whether you missed it before, want to see it again or just hope to continue supporting the show, now is an EXCELLENT time to rediscover, for yourself, the life changing power of just saying "hello".

Doors open at 7pm, Sunday, July 14th.

Show starts at 8pm.

Running time: 60 minutes

511 Virginia Drive Orlando, FL 32803

Tickets available at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hello-at-the-venue-tickets-63756133311





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You