HALL-O-ME: ENIGMA, Presented By Dance Theatre Of Orlando, October 21

Join ME Dance, Inc. presenting Dance Theatre of Orlando and the Marshall Ellis Dance School on October 21st, 22nd, and 23rd for three thrilling nights of Hall-O-ME: Enigma. Explore the mysterious and puzzling while attempting to understand the story being told.

The 5th annual performance of Hall-O-ME invites audiences to solve the "Enigma" before it's too late. While Hall-O-ME contains elements that may be intense for younger viewers, the performance is appropriate for all ages-Hall-O-ME is presented by the professional dancers of Dance Theatre of Orlando and the student dancers of the Marshall Ellis Dance School Studio Company and ME Ballet Company.

Hall-O-ME will be presented at the ME Theatre, a full-service performance venue that seats 130 audience members.

Dance Theatre of Orlando is supported by ME Dance, Inc., a 501c3 charity, with the goal of supporting the professional dancers of the company and expanding dance and the arts to the Central Florida community. Hall-O-ME will be a 1.5 hour event featuring all company members of Dance Theatre of Orlando and the members of the Marshall Ellis Dance School Studio Company and ME Ballet Company.

Performances of Hall-O-ME will be held at 7:30 p.m. on October 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at the ME Theatre located at 1300 La Quinta Drive. Tickets are available for $35 each and must be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194227®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marshallellisdanceschool.com%2Fdance-theatre-of-orlando?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.