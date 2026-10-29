Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Green Market Pompano Beach to Return for Season of Local Shopping
The marketplace will operate on select Saturdays and will include free yoga, kids' crafts, live music and vendor offerings.
The City of Pompano Beach invites residents and visitors to shop local, eat fresh and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the Green Market Pompano Beach, returning Saturday, November 14, 2026 for a new season of outdoor shopping, wellness and entertainment. Held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through April 24, 2027, the popular community marketplace brings together local growers, artisans, makers and visitors for a lively morning celebrating local businesses, fresh products and community connections.
“The Green Market is a wonderful reflection of what makes Pompano Beach such a special community,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach. “It brings residents and visitors together to shop local, discover fresh products, support small businesses and experience the creativity of our local artists and artisans. From farm-fresh produce and specialty foods to handmade crafts and wellness offerings, the market provides something for everyone and creates a welcoming space for the community to connect and enjoy a Saturday morning together.”
Visitors can explore a diverse selection of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, artisanal juices, freshly baked goods, locally sourced honey, seafood, exotic orchids, handmade crafts, original art and wellness products.
The first market of the season will take place Saturday, November 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center campus, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, Florida. Admission is free, making it an inviting destination for individuals and families looking to discover local products, enjoy engaging activities and connect with the community.
In addition to its diverse shopping offerings, the Green Market features activities and entertainment for visitors of all ages. The opening day's schedule includes:
- 9–10 a.m. | Free Yoga: Start the morning with a rejuvenating yoga session led by Nzingah Oniwosan.
- 10 a.m.–noon | Kids' Crafts: Young visitors can get creative with fun, family-friendly craft activities.
- Throughout the Market | Local Shopping: Browse fresh produce, specialty foods, handmade goods, art, plants and wellness products.
- Throughout the Event | Music Entertainment: Enjoy music and a lively atmosphere with DJ Trish.
Convenient parking is available at City Hall and on the south side of the Cultural Center and Library campus.
Whether shopping for seasonal produce, discovering one-of-a-kind gifts, enjoying a morning wellness activity or spending quality time with family, the Green Market Pompano Beach offers a fresh and meaningful way to experience the community. Residents and visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and embrace the market's motto:
Event Details
What: Green Market Pompano Beach
When: Second and fourth Saturdays, November 2026 through April 2027, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Opening Day: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Where: Pompano Beach Cultural Center Campus
50 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Admission: Free
Presented by: City of Pompano Beach and Pompano Beach Arts
Parking: Available at City Hall and on the south side of the Cultural Center and Library campus.
Interested in Becoming a Vendor?
Local farmers, artisans, makers and other eligible businesses interested in participating in the Green Market Pompano Beach are encouraged to apply. Vendor applications are available online. Completed applications should be submitted to GreenMarketPompanoBeach@gmail.com for review and approval by the Green Market Pompano Beach Vendor Manager.
Vendor Information:
- Booth spaces measure approximately 10 feet by 10 feet.
- Only one vendor is assigned to each booth; booth spaces may not be shared or resold.
- Vendor fee: $40, plus 7% sales tax and applicable Eventbrite fees.
- All vendors must receive approval from the Green Market Pompano Beach Vendor Manager.
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