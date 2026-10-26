FAT MAN'S World Premiere Cast Announced at SigPro Studio

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Significant Productions presents the World Premiere of Fat Man's by Matthew Webster as the second production of the 11th Season at The SigPro Studio (1030 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida), opening in November.

Winnie, the new local minister of a small Presbyterian church in West Virginia is eager to invigorate and inspire change in her community, while Fat Man is happy with things just the way they are - sipping on sour beer. When Winnie suddenly finds herself as his landlord, a dysfunctional business relationship evolves into an honest and unexpected connection between two stubborn people. Shared values and showing up for each other leads to an unlikely friendship, reigniting their faith in the world. 'Fat Man's is a play about love, tattoos, and discovering the Godliness that lives inside all of us.'

Cast

Paul C. Vogt* (Fat Man) Broadway: HAIRSPRAY (Edna Turnblad), CHICAGO (Amos Hart). Regional: Replaced Harvey Fierstein in Vegas (Hairspray). National/International tours of CHICAGO and Dracula a comedy of Terrors, Chantal La Cage Aux Folles, Pasadena Playhouse, Ursula, Disney's Little Mermaid (MUNY), Legionnaire, WTCMTM Dogberry, Much Ado both at Orlando Shakes, Funny Thing... Forum (Paper Mill), many regional Hairsprays, Minsky's (World Premiere) Film: Valentines Day, Princess Diaries 2, Lilo and Stich 2 TV: Perfect Harmony, MADtv, Orville, ReRUN Show, Glee, Grey's Anatomy, Hannah Montana, Reno 911. paulcvogt.com and youtube.com/@paulievogt

Melissa Whitworth* (Winnie) is thrilled to be performing at The SigPro Studio for the first time. Orlando audiences may recognize her from Silent Sky, Three Sisters, and 1776 (Mad Cow Theatre), Snapshots (Winter Park Playhouse), and Villains: Unfairly Ever After (Walt Disney World). Elsewhere in Florida, Melissa performed the title role in Mary Poppins and the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre), Louise in Gypsy (The Wick), Adelaide in Guys & Dolls, Maria in Sound of Music, and The Wicked Witch of the West in Wizard of Oz (Prather Productions). Most recently, she originated a role in the Wizarding World at Universal's Epic Universe, filming with Warwick Davis, the cast of Cursed Child, and Al Roker. melissalouisewhitworth.com

The complete cast currently includes: Paul C. Vogt* (Fat Man), Melissa Whitworth* (Winnie), and Jordan Gregson (U/S – Fat Man).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer, Jason Goedken; Co-Founder & Consulting Artistic Director, Whitney Morse; Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Dimitri Toscas; Associate Artistic Director/Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Company Manager & Music Supervisor, Ryan Loeckel; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Associate Technical Director, Alison Madison; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer/Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory H. Garrett; Lighting Supervisor/Lighting Designer, Mario Gonzalez; Projection Designer, François-Pierre Couture; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Audiovisual Supervisor, Collin Stivender; Sound Designer, Alyssa Marrero; Resident Production Manager, Stephanie Elliott; Resident Production Stage Manager/Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Deck Stage Manager, Elizabeth McDermott; Resident Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Nicolas Raffenaud; Backstage Crew, Emily Rodriguez; Shop Swing, Ashley Del Val - Ortiz; Assistant Manager of Patron Services/The SigPro Studio House Manager, Savannah Rose Parker; Carpenter, Verna McIntyre; Carpenter, Antonio Campagna; Sr. Manager, Patron Services, Yasmeen Stogden; Development & Customer Support Coordinator, Lyndsey Shore; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Digital Marketing Coordinator, Natalie Bollinger; Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; Manager, Box Office & Sales, Natazsa Roby-Smith; Manager of Patron Services/The Sharon House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant Manager of Patron Services, Tina Carroll & Lonnie Goertz.

Event Details

What: Fat Man's

Where: The SigPro Studio, 1030 Old Mill Run, The Villages, FL

When: Nov 17 – Dec 19, 2026

For Tickets: www.TheSigProStudio.com | (352) 668-9502

Price: Tickets $30+

ASL/AD Performance: Dec 9, 2026

Free Talkback: After 1pm performance on Dec 10th

Advisories: Adult Content and Language

Information about The SigPro Studio's eleventh season is available online: www.TheSigProStudio.com

All shows are produced by Significant Productions, Inc: www.SignificantProductions.org

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