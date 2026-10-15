Pompano Beach Arts Will Present 2026–2027 Season at Cultural Center
The Pompano Players resident company will perform alongside tribute acts and regional premieres at the venue in South Florida.
Pompano Beach Arts has officially announced its highly anticipated October 2026 through January 2027 performance lineup at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.
Promising an extraordinary season packed with nostalgia, laughter, and powerhouse talent, this year's schedule features a sensational mix of acclaimed musical tributes, crowd-pleasing comedies, and premier off-Broadway theatrical productions. From high-energy rock-and-roll celebrations to deeply moving musical revues, the upcoming season provides a beautifully-curated cultural experience designed to captivate and inspire arts enthusiasts across generations.
"We are incredibly proud to welcome audiences back to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center for a truly remarkable 2026–2027 season of live entertainment," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach. "By pairing our exceptional professional resident theatre company, the Pompano Players, with legendary musical tributes and regional premieres, we have built a dynamic, comparison-defying calendar. This lineup is designed to spark deep nostalgia, ignite community connection, and continue to amplify Pompano Beach's identity as an essential, thriving cultural destination in South Florida."
Performance Schedule & Ticket Pricing
Individual tickets for Pompano Players theatrical mainstages range from $45 to $65, with customizable subscription packages available. Specialty concert, comedy, and guest tribute ticket prices feature a tiered layout of $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | Standard $45 unless otherwise noted below. Further Details on each at the Pompano Beach Arts Website.
The Wilburys: A Traveling Tribute
Date: October 23, 2026
Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard
December '63: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Tribute
Date: October 25, 2026
Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard
Gutenberg! The Musical! (Pompano Players Production)
Dates: November 6–15, 2026
Tickets: $45–$65
Hot Brass: Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago Tribute
Date: November 20, 2026
Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard
The Spaghetti & Matzo Ball Show
Date: November 22, 2026
Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard
Turnstiles: The Ultimate Tribute to Billy Joel
Date: December 18, 2026
Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard
Forbidden Love: The Bobby Darin & Connie Francis Story
Date: January 9, 2027
Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard
Never Can Say Goodbye: A 70s Beehive Musical (Pompano Players Production)
Dates: January 15–24, 2027
Tickets: $45–$65
One of These Nights: The Eagles Tribute
Date: January 29, 2027
Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard
Venue and Tickets
Pompano Beach Cultural Center
50 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
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