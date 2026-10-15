Pompano Beach Arts Will Present 2026–2027 Season at Cultural Center

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Pompano Beach Arts has officially announced its highly anticipated October 2026 through January 2027 performance lineup at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

Promising an extraordinary season packed with nostalgia, laughter, and powerhouse talent, this year's schedule features a sensational mix of acclaimed musical tributes, crowd-pleasing comedies, and premier off-Broadway theatrical productions. From high-energy rock-and-roll celebrations to deeply moving musical revues, the upcoming season provides a beautifully-curated cultural experience designed to captivate and inspire arts enthusiasts across generations.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome audiences back to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center for a truly remarkable 2026–2027 season of live entertainment," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach. "By pairing our exceptional professional resident theatre company, the Pompano Players, with legendary musical tributes and regional premieres, we have built a dynamic, comparison-defying calendar. This lineup is designed to spark deep nostalgia, ignite community connection, and continue to amplify Pompano Beach's identity as an essential, thriving cultural destination in South Florida."

Performance Schedule & Ticket Pricing

Individual tickets for Pompano Players theatrical mainstages range from $45 to $65, with customizable subscription packages available. Specialty concert, comedy, and guest tribute ticket prices feature a tiered layout of $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | Standard $45 unless otherwise noted below. Further Details on each at the Pompano Beach Arts Website.

The Wilburys: A Traveling Tribute

Date: October 23, 2026

Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard

December '63: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Tribute

Date: October 25, 2026

Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard

Gutenberg! The Musical! (Pompano Players Production)

Dates: November 6–15, 2026

Tickets: $45–$65

Hot Brass: Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago Tribute

Date: November 20, 2026

Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard

The Spaghetti & Matzo Ball Show

Date: November 22, 2026

Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard

Turnstiles: The Ultimate Tribute to Billy Joel

Date: December 18, 2026

Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard

Forbidden Love: The Bobby Darin & Connie Francis Story

Date: January 9, 2027

Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard

Never Can Say Goodbye: A 70s Beehive Musical (Pompano Players Production)

Dates: January 15–24, 2027

Tickets: $45–$65

One of These Nights: The Eagles Tribute

Date: January 29, 2027

Tickets: $65 Platinum | $55 Premium | $45 Standard

Venue and Tickets

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 West Atlantic Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 00 Hrs 49 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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