Garden Theatre to Stage BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

A tale as old as time comes to Winter Garden! Featuring Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a Book by Linda Woolverton, Disney's Beauty and the Beast will captivate audiences of all ages with the story of Belle and the Beast's magical castle. Directed by the Garden's Artistic Directing Consultant Roberta Emerson, Disney's Beauty and the Beast runs April 22 - May 22, 2022.

"Our production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast will stand out because our team is being very intentional about including everyone in the magic and into the 'Home,' per se," says Director Roberta Emerson. "Magic should be for all of us and this show will prove it. It's everything we love about the classic, while adding everything we hope for in our world." "Beauty and the Beast has been my favorite Disney show since I was a little girl and is currently one of my little girls' favorites as well. We watch it together often and they, of course, dress up and become the characters. In their minds, they can see themselves in it because, thankfully, the society around them and who I allow in their lives allows their imagination to create a world in which I could only ever dream about. So I am excited to do this, not only for myself, but mostly for them."

Trapped in her provincial life, an intelligent young woman risks everything to save her father from a terrifying Beast in an enchanted castle. Belle becomes the heroine of her own story as she discovers the power in daring to be different and breaks free from the expectations of her quiet village. Filled with dancing teapots, gorgeous costumes, and theatre magic, this international best-selling sensation will be reimagined like never before for the Garden stage.

Garden Theatre's production features Da'Zaria Harris as Belle, Shane Bland* as Beast / Prince, Gabriella Milchman as the Narrator, Michael Morman as Maurice, Zeshan Khan as Gaston, Ricky DeVito Jr. as Lumiere, Whitney Morse as Mrs. Potts, Nate Elliott as Cogsworth, Ayọ̀Jeriah Demps as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Annabell Mizrahi as Babette, Eko Elliott as Chip, Logan Lopez as Lefou, Giancarlo Osorio as Monsieur D'Arque, and Sydney Barker***, Stefanie Diaz, and Zuly Pagán Cabrera as Village Girls. The ensemble features Amanda Breivogel, Matthew Giuliano, Morgan Hairston, Keenan J. Harris, Dakota Hemberger, Jacquelyn Spicher, Tanner Roncace, and Micah Zervos.

Garden Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast features Choreography by James Tuuao, Music Direction by Bert Rodriguez, Scenic Design by Joe Klug**, Lighting Design by Kathy Wiebe, Costume Design by Daisy Josephine McCarthy, Props Design by Joshua E. Gallagher, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso**. The Stage Manager is Stephanie Elliott. The Apprentice Director is Alison Diaz***.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

**Member, United Scenic Artists

***Apprentice, Daniel Mills Apprenticeship Program

Disney's Beauty and the Beast Tickets:

Tickets range from $25 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org. Student Rush tickets are available for full-time students with a valid student ID beginning one hour prior to the performance, in person, at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Tickets are subject to availability and seating locations are at the discretion of the Box Office. One ticket per student ID. Student rush tickets are $20.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast Dates:

● April 22 - May 22, 2022

● Preview Performances: Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 23 at 2:00 pm

● Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm

● Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm

● Wednesdays, May 4 & 18 at 7:30 pm

● Thursdays, April 28, May 5 & 19 at 2:00 pm

● ASL-Interpreted performance on Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 pm

● Sensory-Friendly performance on Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 pm

Garden Theatre is supported in part by individual donors; the Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture; and United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com.

ABOUT GARDEN THEATRE

Garden Theatre of Winter Garden celebrates its 14th anniversary during the 2021 - 2022 performance season. Originally built in 1935 as a single-screen cinema, the theatre was the first in Central Florida built for "talkies" and was a gathering place for locals to watch the latest newsreels and films of the day. The building was restored to its former glory in 2008 and equipped for modern performance. The 295-seat Garden Theatre, with a current annual budget of $1.7 million, has grown to a thriving performing arts center serving regional audiences and artists with a year-round season of world-class live theatre, as well as movies, concerts, dance, special events, and an extensive arts education program. Visit gardentheatre.org or contact 407-877-4736 for details about the 2021 - 2022 season.