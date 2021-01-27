Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garden Theatre Opens 2021 With A Heartfelt Musical A CLASS ACT

Running January 27 - February 7, 2021.

Jan. 27, 2021  

You know all the lyrics to "What I Did for Love" and "One," but what do you know about the man behind the iconic words? A Class Act shares the remarkable life story of Edward Kleban, Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line, through music and lyrics written by Ed himself. His life in song runs on the Garden stage January 27 - February 7, 2021.

He was one singular sensation. Twelve years after Edward Kleban won the Tony Award for his lyrics in A Chorus Line, his friends gather for a memorial service at Broadway's Shubert Theatre. As they reminisce about shared performances, jobs, and workshops, Ed joins them on stage to relive the struggles, triumphs, and important moments of his life. Sweet, funny, and at times poignant, A Class Act captures the creative spirit of a theatre legend, with songs written by Ed himself.

Tickets $35 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.


