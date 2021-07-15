GOPAR Launches First-ever Industry Survey For Individuals

Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) announced today the launch of the first Arts and Entertainment professionals survey for Central Florida. Jointly sponsored by the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Council, the anonymous survey aims to measure the impact of the pandemic on the region's arts and entertainment industry professionals, as well as illuminate the industry's work sources, demographics, needs, and input on future relief efforts.

"During the pandemic, there were numerous surveys measuring organizational impact in the arts, entertainment and events industry, both local and national. However, there was no way of understanding individual or household impact, or even measuring simply how many people were affected," said RK Kelley, local arts leader and one of the GOPAR steering committee leaders. "This will give local industry leaders insight to this uniquely talented and valuable population, as well as help inform GOPAR's future planning."

"Many performers, technicians, production personnel, and even teaching artists 'gig' between numerous employers and events, but are self-employed and as a result, are largely uncounted in organizational economic surveys. Despite our very large arts and entertainment industry here in Orange County and across Central Florida, I believe this is the first-ever comprehensive measurement of its kind," said Terry Olson, Orange County Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs.

Professionals who typically derive any portion of their annual income from the performing arts, arts education, the corporate/convention entertainment production industry, and/or theme park entertainment sectors are encouraged to complete the short survey. This includes all onstage, technical, design, production, education, venue and management roles/positions (or a combination thereof). The survey is open to all Central Florida industry workers, regardless of County of residence.