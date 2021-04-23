GODSPELL Opens at Garden Theatre

Central Florida audiences, rejoice! Godspell, an international hit for audiences of all ages, is now open on the Garden Theatre stage. The sensational 1971 musical features a diverse mix of rock, gospel, and pop interspersed with entertaining and heartfelt parables. Directed by Joseph C. Walsh, Godspell runs April 22 - May 23, 2021.

Prepare ye the way of the Lord! In Stephen Schwartz's (Wicked, Pippin) lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus and his followers gather to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating unity, spirituality and community. With an eclectic rock score including the international hit "Day by Day," Godspell is certain to entertain and inspire all who experience its message of acceptance, hope and love.

CAST

Jesus: Eddie Ortega

John the Baptist / Judas: Shonda L. Thurman

Stephen: Stephen White Jr.

Radamés: Radamés Medina Meléndez



Elijah: Elijah Vazquez

Andrea: Andrea Diaz

Dara: Dara Jesso

Sarah: Sarah Beth Ganey

Da'Zaria: Da'Zaria Harris

Janiece: Janiece Deveaux

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Joseph C. Walsh

Music Director: Chris Endsley

Choreographer: James Tuuao

Scenic Design: Tramaine Berryhill

Lighting Design: Alyx Jacobs

Costume Design: Rosibel Hernandez

Sound Design: Anthony Narciso*

Stage Manager: Stephanie Elliott

Tickets: Tickets $35 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.



Student Rush tickets are available for full-time students with a valid student ID beginning one hour prior to the performance, in person, at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Tickets are subject to availability and seating locations are at the discretion of the Box Office. One ticket per student ID. Student rush tickets are $20 for musicals, and $15 for plays.