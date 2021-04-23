Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GODSPELL Opens at Garden Theatre

Directed by Joseph C. Walsh, Godspell runs April 22 - May 23, 2021. 

Apr. 23, 2021  
GODSPELL Opens at Garden Theatre

Central Florida audiences, rejoice! Godspell, an international hit for audiences of all ages, is now open on the Garden Theatre stage. The sensational 1971 musical features a diverse mix of rock, gospel, and pop interspersed with entertaining and heartfelt parables. Directed by Joseph C. Walsh, Godspell runs April 22 - May 23, 2021.

Prepare ye the way of the Lord! In Stephen Schwartz's (Wicked, Pippin) lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus and his followers gather to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating unity, spirituality and community. With an eclectic rock score including the international hit "Day by Day," Godspell is certain to entertain and inspire all who experience its message of acceptance, hope and love.

CAST

Jesus: Eddie Ortega
John the Baptist / Judas: Shonda L. Thurman
Stephen: Stephen White Jr.
Radamés: Radamés Medina Meléndez


Elijah: Elijah Vazquez
Andrea: Andrea Diaz
Dara: Dara Jesso
Sarah: Sarah Beth Ganey
Da'Zaria: Da'Zaria Harris
Janiece: Janiece Deveaux

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Joseph C. Walsh
Music Director: Chris Endsley
Choreographer: James Tuuao
Scenic Design: Tramaine Berryhill

Lighting Design: Alyx Jacobs
Costume Design: Rosibel Hernandez
Sound Design: Anthony Narciso*
Stage Manager: Stephanie Elliott

Tickets: Tickets $35 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

Student Rush tickets are available for full-time students with a valid student ID beginning one hour prior to the performance, in person, at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Tickets are subject to availability and seating locations are at the discretion of the Box Office. One ticket per student ID. Student rush tickets are $20 for musicals, and $15 for plays.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Break A Leg T-Shirt
Next On Stage T-Shirt
Show Must Go On T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
Garden Theatre Announces 14th Season Photo

Garden Theatre Announces 14th Season

Photo Flash: BIG FISH Opens Tonight at Titusville Playhouse Photo

Photo Flash: BIG FISH Opens Tonight at Titusville Playhouse

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Close Out 2020–2021 Season With AN AMERICAN CE Photo

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Close Out 2020–2021 Season With AN AMERICAN CELEBRATION

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Mahlers TITAN at Frontyard Festival Photo

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Mahler's TITAN at Frontyard Festival


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • AN EVENING OF MINIATURES to Wrap Up University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series
  • Lincoln High School Will Perform DEAR EDWINA JR. Next Week
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!