Funding Arts Broward Hosts Annual Meeting and Reception Next Month

Funding Arts Broward (FAB), celebrating its 20th anniversary of preserving and cultivating the arts, will host its Annual Meeting and Reception on Tuesday, March 14, from 6 - 8 p.m., at DUNE by Laurent Tourondel (2200 N. Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale). Attendees will enjoy a curated menu of specialty tapas, hand-selected wine pairings and panoramic ocean views from the North Terrace while being serenaded by FAB grantee Brazilian Voices' Beatriz Malnic, Loren Oliveira, and Viviane Neves performing American standards plus Bossa Nova and Samba favorites.

Brazilian Voices is a nonprofit women's vocal ensemble that performs at cultural community and philanthropic events. Aspiring to incorporate the best of global Brazilian culture, the group evolved out of a vocal technique workshop organized by Beatriz Malnic and Loren Oliveira in 2001. Since then, these two musical directors have brought together a cast of devoted women, who volunteer their voices and time promoting and preserving the rich multicultural Brazilian heritage fostering multicultural exchange, music appreciation, and education.

"FAB is delighted to welcome our members, cultural supporters and the public to enjoy an elegant evening of fine food by world renowned chef Laurent Tourondel set to the buoyant sounds of award-wining FAB grantee Brazilian Voices," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "We are excited to announce that we have reached our halfway mark of $1.5 million raised for our 'Be the Spark' campaign and we invite like-minded individuals to join us to learn about FAB's initiatives as we engage and inspire a new generation of arts patrons."

Last October, FAB announced its "Be The Spark," fundraising campaign. The initiative was launched with a lead gift of $750,000 from FAB Founder Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz and had a total of more than $1.1 million pledged in advance of the campaign's public announcement. The campaign aims to raise $3 million over the next five years that will significantly increase FAB's grantmaking pool including expanding grants for arts education, encourage collaboration and new works and establish an endowment at the Community Foundation of Broward.

Through this campaign, FAB will be able to expand its support to groups beginning with the grant applications to be announced for the upcoming 2024 program year.

Since its inception in 2003, FAB has endowed grants of over $4 million to 65 small, mid-sized, and large professional performing and visual arts organizations. FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward these grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners BBX Capital, New River Fine Arts, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Weston Jewelers, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D'Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal.

FAB's Annual Meeting and Reception at DUNE is open to the public. Tickets are $120 per person. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/FABDUNEReception2023. To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts through the 20th anniversary "Be the Spark" campaign, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.