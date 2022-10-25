Funding Arts Broward Announces BE THE SPARK Fundraising Campaign In Honor Of 20th Anniversary

Funding Arts Broward (FAB), celebrating its 20th anniversary of preserving and cultivating the arts, has announced "Be The Spark," a new fundraising campaign. The initiative, announced by FAB President Ed Hashek at the nonprofit organization's celebratory milestone evening at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, was launched with a lead gift of $750,000 from FAB Founder Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz. With this lead gift, a total of more than $1.1 million has already been pledged in advance of the campaign's public announcement.

The "Be the Spark" campaign has set a goal of $3 million to be raised over the next five years that will significantly increase FAB's grantmaking pool including expanding grants for arts education, encourage collaboration and new works and establish an endowment at the Community Foundation of Broward.

"David and I are thrilled to support this campaign and we invite others to join us," said FAB founder and artist Francie Bishop Good. "We are so pleased to see how FAB has grown during these past two decades by reaching out to diverse groups, expanding its volunteer base and encouraging new supporters. This campaign has so much potential to take the impact of arts in Broward County to the next level."

With this new campaign, FAB will be able to expand its support to groups beginning with the grant applications that are now available for the 2024 program year.

"We are so grateful to Francie and David for their vision and leadership in setting the stage for FAB and our community partners to have even greater impact, now, and for decades to come," said Hashek.

Since its inception in 2003, FAB has made grants of over $4 million to 65 small, mid-sized, and large professional performing and visual arts organizations. FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward these grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners BBX Capital, New River Fine Arts, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Weston Jewelers, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D'Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal.

Arts organizations are encouraged to apply for a 2024 performance and visual arts grants and/or education grant at fundingartsbroward.org/grants/grant-applications. The application submission deadline is January 23, 2023.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts through the new 20th anniversary "Be the Spark" campaign, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.