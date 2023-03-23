Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fortune Child To Release Ode To Classic Rock, 'Save The One' March 31

The group shares, "'Save the One' is about holding on to those you love the most, letting go of the past and just living for the moment."

Mar. 23, 2023  

Acclaimed rock trio Fortune Child is back with their latest single, "Save the One," a fresh twist on classic inspirations, set for release March 31st. Having found the perfect blend of soul, blues, and rock, the group are known for their innovative sound and simultaneous commitment to the redefinition of rock, "while still holding true to their roots."

Recorded in one take, the track captures the raw, driving energy of live performance - a cornerstone of rock music, as well as one of Fortune Child's strengths. Accompanied by electric guitar, bass, and drums, satirical lines pepper the track, highlighting smart songwriting. While the narrator beckons for a lover to find commitment, self-reassurance and a sense of freedom unfolds in lines like, "Here I am/ here I stand,/ no one like me in the whole damn land." The group shares, "'Save the One' is about holding on to those you love the most, letting go of the past and just living for the moment."

Based in Florida and composed of Christian Powers (lead vocals/drums), Buddy Crump (guitarist), and Jon Ward (bassist), Fortune Child is making waves in the rock scene both locally and internationally. While the group has only been playing together for one year, their sound presents as seamless - proof of the magic that they create as musicians, together. This comes as no surprise, as they are under the direction of celebrated producer/engineer Kevin Elson (known for his work with Journey, Mr. Big, and Lynyrd Skynyrd) as well as masterful engineer Ben McLeod (All Them Witches). Comparisons have been made to acts such as Rival Sons, Dirty Honey, and Lenny Kravitz.

Previous releases from Fortune Child, such as their critically-acclaimed debut LP Close to the Sun, received praise in Yahoo! News, Rock & Blues Muse, New Transcendence, Enigma Online, and My Amp Music, among other press outlets. They have received airplay across the U.S., airplay in the UK on Q-Burn, placements on Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist, and placements on multiple personal Spotify playlists of legendary American guitarist Joe Bonamassa. With a 2022 Great Atlantic Southern Rock Revival spotlight, presented by iHeart Radio and Planet Radio, it is safe to say that their ascent to contemporary rock fame has begun.

Live performances alongside Cedric Burnside, All Them Witches, King Buffalo, The Georgia Thunderbolts, Blacktop Mojo, and Classless Act have paved the way for their upcoming Southeast US tour. The group is slated to headline shows, with support also booked for acts including Jared James Nichols, JJ Grey & Mofro, and The Black Crowes.

Following up on the success of their latest single, "All I Wanna Know," this release is an important reminder for listeners to relax. "'We all have too much shit to worry about on a daily basis to sit around and sweat the small stuff," they share. "Just be yourself, love your people, and have a great time." Spoken like true rockstars.



March 23, 2023

March 21, 2023

March 16, 2023

March 15, 2023

March 15, 2023

