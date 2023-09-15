Florida Theatrical Association Presents KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN In Concert At The Abbey

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Florida Theatrical Association presents KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN in Concert at The Abbey in downtown Orlando for four performances, November 9 –12.  Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons.  Valentin dreams of his girlfriend and the political revolution he once led, while Molina, a gay window-dresser, spins a fantastic yarn of romance and intrigue about Aurora, a B-Movie actress.  And when the Spider Woman comes to glorious musical life, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN casts a spell that is breathtaking, heartfelt, and profound. 
 

FTA's KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN in Concert is directed by Cherry Gonzalez. The show features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Terrence McNally

 

"As we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, I'm honored to collaborate with FTA on this production and for the opportunity to work with such a talented and diverse cast and crew,” said director Cherry Gonzalez. “I worked in the performing arts for years before I had the opportunity to work with my first POC director, so I feel grateful to have the chance to hopefully inspire others that if they're not seeing representation behind the table, to start putting themselves there.”  

 

Tickets for KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN in Concert at The Abbey are $30 for VIP reserved table seating and $20 for general admission seats. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.




