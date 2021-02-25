Fleetwood Gold Recreates Fleetwood Mac at Athens Theatre

You can "Go Your Own Way," but with no "Little Lies," "Everywhere" you turn people are talking about the excellent (and socially distanced) concerts at the Athens Theatre-and another one is coming next Monday and Tuesday, March 2nd and 3rd. Anyone who has "Big Love" for Fleetwood Mac and "Dreams" of an affordable way to enjoy their music live is getting their wish, because TUSK is on their way, with "No Questions Asked!"

For any band it is tough performing cover songs and recreating talents of disbanded groups or deceased musicians, but it's even harder for a tribute playing Fleetwood Mac (who's original members continue reuniting and heading out on tour). However, Fleetwood Gold provides an intimate Fleetwood Mac Experience with top-notch musicians-right here in DeLand!!

Fleetwood Gold will take you on a musical journey through the best of Fleetwood Mac, from the early years and through Stevie Nicks' solo career. Note-for-note recreations of the best of Fleetwood Mac with tight harmonies, soaring lead vocals blended with authentic sound of Fleetwood Mac. It's all about the music. No backing tracks, wigs or gimmicks. They are comprised of five highly-experienced, musically-awarded musicians performing the best of Fleetwood Mac.

"Rumors" have it that this band will surely provide you with the ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience.

Fleetwood Gold will perform at 5 pm and 8 pm on both March 2nd and 3rd at the historic Athens Theatre located in Downtown DeLand.

Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for Preferred Seating (Row A-E, Downstairs Center, & Row CC-DD Balcony Center) and $30 for Adults. Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre's website (www.AthensDeLand.com), and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances. The Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to keep patrons, volunteers, and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre's website.