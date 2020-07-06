Feed the Need Florida, Which Donates Food to Those Working in the Arts and Entertainment Industry, Expands Program

Feed the Need Florida and St. Luke's Unite Methodist Church are expanding their local program that provides food to those who work in the arts and entertainment industry, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The organization has been providing take-away meals and bags of fresh produce from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays at the church for the past eight weeks. Beginning on July 10, food will also be available from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays at The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.

"We are expanding to Plaza Live because the Orlando Philharmonic, Ballet, Opera and all the downtown theater companies will not be able to go back to work for the foreseeable future," said Steve Fessler, one of the volunteer organizers. "We felt that the need was great."

Donations to fund the food distribution are collected at feedtheneedfl.org. To direct donations to the program at St. Luke's, select "Arts Community Meals" when prompted to answer "I would like my donation applied to..."

Currently, there's enough funding to distribute the meals and produce at both locations until the end of July, said Fessler.

"We will continue to do the meal distribution as long as the need is there and the money holds out," he said.

Read more on Orlando Sentinel.

