FROM HERE The Musical Returns To Renaissance Theatre Company June 10-12

Renaissance Theatre Company presents the return of Donald Rupe's critically-acclaimed original musical From Here on Friday, June 10, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Ren in Orlando.

From Here returns for just three days to mark the remembrance of the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub in 2016. The show tells one person's story of what it was like living in Orlando during those difficult days in the community. From Here originally debuted in 2019 at Orlando Fringe Festival, and the expanded, full-length, sold-out run was cut short due to Covid-19 in March 2020. Now, with an updated script, the show returns to Renaissance Theatre Company, Rupe's new homebase. Blake Aburn reprises his award-winning lead role, joined by a stellar supporting cast including Becca Southworth, Xavier Cano and Nyeshia Smith.

"The show is a love letter to Orlando," says Co-Founder of The Ren Donald Rupe. "After premiering at Orlando Fringe to enthusiastic crowds and rave reviews and then sadly cut short by the pandemic, it's especially meaningful for us to bring back the show as we near the six-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub that forever impacted our community, and we hope everyone experiences this incredibly moving show."

From Here is written by Donald Rupe, with arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey.

Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) was founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021. The Ren moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021.

The Ren is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Experience From Here playing for three nights only Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at 8am and Sunday, June 12 at 3pm at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.