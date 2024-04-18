AND THE WOMEN GATHER Literary Event To Return For A Weekend In DeLand, Florida This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The "And the Women Gather" Literary Event is set to return for its annual celebration of literature, music, and camaraderie on April 26-27, 2024, in DeLand, Florida. Hosted by Desert Sage Lifestyle Wellness, this event promises a weekend of enriching experiences and soulful connections.The event starts with a Welcome Reception on Friday evening, hosted by Desert Sage Lifestyle Wellness in the charming Artisan Alley. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle and connect in a relaxed atmosphere.

The main event takes place on Saturday at the historic Athens Theater in downtown DeLand. Attendees can look forward to a packed schedule featuring live jazz with SHINE AND THE SHAKERS, a captivating performance by Carol Swarbrick Dries, and engaging author talks with esteemed writers. A gourmet box lunch prepared by De La Vega Restaurant will be provided, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for all.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Desert Sage's website(www.desert-Sage.co), with proceeds contributing to the noble cause of reducing maternal and infant mortality in the USA, Jamaica, and Ghana through the Footprints Foundation. By participating in this event, attendees will not only enjoy a weekend of cultural enrichment but also contribute to meaningful change on a global scale.

Desert Sage Lifestyle Wellness offers a range of products promoting holistic well-being, including fine teas, non-alcoholic wines, artisanal soaps, natural body care products, gemstones, and local honey. Additionally, they host monthly tea tastings and wellness classes, providing opportunities for individuals to nurture their physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Lorna Owens, CEO of Desert Sage Lifestyle Wellness and Founder of the Footprints Foundation, expressed her hopes for this year's event: "We are thrilled to bring back the 'And the Women Gather' Literary Event for another unforgettable weekend. We aim to provide a space where women can unite, celebrate literature, and support a worthy cause. We look forward to welcoming attendees for a weekend of inspiration, connection, and rejuvenation."