FLASHDANCE To Make It Happen At Garden Theatre

The '80s are coming back to Winter Garden this summer during Garden Theatre's production of Flashdance the Musical! Directed by Jani Walsh-Weber, Flashdance will take to the Garden stage from July 5 - 28, 2019 with passion, fierce talent, and of course, the iconic rain scene.



Dance like you've never danced before! Flashdance the Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and 'flashdancer' by night, who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dreams.



Based on the Paramount Pictures film, Flashdance boasts an iconic score and pop hits including "Maniac," "Gloria," "I Love Rock & Roll," and the sensational title track "Flashdance...What a Feeling."



Flashdance fans will have the opportunity to join in on the fun through two special karaoke nights! After the July 13 and 27 performances, guests are invited to stay and belt out '80s hits on the Garden stage. DJ Di will host the free events.



Flashdance is directed and choreographed by noted regional director Jani Walsh-Weber. Jani worked as an assistant to the great Bob Fosse and was featured as a dancer and dance captain on Broadway for Starlight Express, as well as US tours of 42nd Street, The Tap Dance Kid, A Chorus Line, Dancin', Sweet Charity, and West Side Story. She was the Artistic Director for Disney's The Lion King in Hamburg and Beauty and the Beast in Stuttgart and Vienna and is currently directing throughout the US.



Garden Theatre's production of Flashdance the Musical features choreography by Jani Walsh-Weber and James Tuuao, Music Direction by Josh Ceballos, Scenic Design by Kyle Ransbottom, Lighting Design by Erin Miner, Costume Design by A.J. Garcia, Sound Design by Jack Audet, and Props Design by Sarah Allen.



Flashdance features Paxton Brock as Alex Owens and Clay Cartland* as Nick Hurley. The talented cast includes Elisabeth Christie as Gloria, Arielle Prepetit as Kiki, Alejandra Martinez as Tess, Bradley D. Gale* as Jimmy, Barbi Bauman as Hannah, Thomas Muniz as Harry, Brian Zealand as CC, and Amy Hughes as Louise / Mrs. Wilde. Ensemble members are Michael Hernandez, Jonathan Dorsey, Mason McCloud, Aracdian Broad, Melanie Farber, Aliya Rose, Emelina López, and Alyssa Elrod.

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Union.



Tickets: $35 ($30 students/seniors). Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.





