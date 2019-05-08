Encore Performing Arts Kicks-off 2019 Shows With WHEN YOU IMAGINE: THE MUSIC OF DISNEY

Encore Performing Arts is excited to get their 2019 shows off to a magical start with "When You Imagine: The Music of Disney". The concert's line-up features hits from Disney Films, Parks, Broadway shows and even the Disney Cruise Line! Songs include "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, the Pirates of the Caribbean film theme and a SpectroMagic Medley. The performance boasts an 80+ person choir and a 60+ person orchestra in addition to featured soloists. The show will run May 17-18, 7:30pm at Freedom High School in Orlando. Tickets will be $20 if ordered in advance or $25 at the door.

"We're going back to our roots with this show and it's really exciting," explains Clay Price, Encore's Founder and Artistic Director. "It has been an honor to get to put on giant shows like Hairspray, Ragtime and Aida, but this is what Encore started with - people coming together to sing Disney songs." In fact, Disney was once the core of Encore Performing Arts; The group was originally started as a club for Walt Disney World Cast Members. As Encore continued to grow, Price and his team realized that they had the opportunity to help more than just fellow magic makers - they could do a lot to help the Central Florida Community as a whole.

The community is Encore's new focus and at the heart of the "When You Imagine" concert. This production is the result of a commitment to helping students learn, succeed and cultivate a love for the Arts. Orchestra students at Freedom High School have the opportunity to perform in the production as part of a Side By Side mentoring program where they are partnered with a professional musician. The duo works together throughout the rehearsal and performance process so the student can refine their craft and experience working with a professional orchestra. Learning opportunities like these have the chance to make a huge impact on the students' lives.

For tickets and information, please visit https://bit.ly/whenyouimagine





