Dr. Phillips Center WelcomesÂ Nine Broadway Shows And More During 2019/2020 Season

A diverse palette of musicians, comedians and entertainers is queued up for Dr. Phillips Center's fifth full season, including bluegrass sensation Alison Krauss, rock legend Sammy Hagar, up-and-coming quartet The Four Italian Tenors and Orlando's own Wayne Brady. Nine Broadway tours will also make a stop in Orlando, from Disney Aladdin and Mean Girls to newly announced Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, as part of the 2019/2020 FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando series.

"Programing our fifth season has really been a smooth, easy process, partly because we've been guided by year-over-year guest feedback," said Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO Kathy Ramsberger.

"Our guests love to experience live music, especially by eclectic artists like Alison Krauss, who'll make her Orlando debut at the Dr. Phillips Center this fall. And they love to laugh, so we're presenting the insanely talented Wayne Brady.

"We're also presenting a number of encore performances by artists who've done exceptionally well in this market, like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and The Beach Boys. We're all in for a treat next season."

The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center to be presented by Fifth Third Bank

Ramsberger is equally excited about The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center presented by Fifth Third Bank, which is set to perform four programs throughout the new season. The orchestra, curated exclusively for Dr. Phillips Center guests, is comprised of professional jazz musicians who travel from all over the country to play together under the direction of acclaimed bassist Rodney Whitaker.

"Orlando is a great city for jazz," Ramsberger said. "Our community has a deep affinity for the genre and through The Jazz Orchestra, we're excited to play even a small role in sustaining that appreciation over multiple generations."

"We are very thrilled to be supporting The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center," said Fifth Third Bank Orlando City President Greg Dryden. "The performing arts strategically align with Fifth Third's core values."

For the first time, the arts center is offering a full jazz subscription package that includes tickets to all four jazz orchestra performances; the subscription price is $200 inclusive of taxes and fees, a savings of 20% on the single-ticket price. A three-performance "flex subscription," which saves buyers 15%, is available for $165. Subscriptions are on sale today and single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Dr. Phillips Center's 2019/2020 season includes:

*Newly announced

FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando

August

Tim Allen (Aug 2)

Legally Blond, The Musical (Aug 2-4)

85 South Show (Aug 18)

September

My Brother, My Brother and Me (Sept 1)

Alejandro Sanz - #LAGIRA (Sept 5)

Shin Lim (Sept 7)

Deep Purple (Sept 26)

Dane Cook: Tell It Like It Is (Sept 27)

October

*Wayne Brady (Oct12)

*The Second City's Greatest Hits, Vol. 59 (Oct 11-12)

*Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (Oct 18)

*Alison Krauss (Oct 19)

Les Miserables (Oct 22-27)

*The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center presented by Fifth Third Bank (Oct 24-25)

November

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour (Nov 5)

*Sammy Hagar's Full Circle Jam Tour (Nov 9)

Escape to Margaritaville (Nov 12-17)

Jonathan Van Ness (Nov 23)

Disney Junior Holiday Party (Nov 24)

*The Four Italian Tenors: Viva Italia! (Nov 26)

Incubus (Nov 29)

December

*The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center "Big Band Christmas" presented by Fifth Third Bank (Dec 1)

The Play That Goes Wrong (Dec 3-8)

John Prine (Dec 6)

Jim Gaffigan (Dec 27)

January

Disney Aladdin (Jan 22-Feb 9)

*Siberian State Symphony Orchestra: Russia's Greatest Hits (Jan 25)

February

*Black Violin (Feb 8)

*The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center "Jazz for Lovers: Songs from the Great American Songbook" presented by Fifth Third Bank (Feb 13-15)

*Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Feb 18)

*The Beach Boys (Feb 19)

Mean Girls (Feb 25-Mar 1)

March

*Grease with Orchestra [original film with live accompaniment by The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center] (Mar 6)

*Distant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY (March 14)

Miss Saigon (Mar 31-Apr 5)

April

*The Price is Right Live! (Apr 19)

*RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles (Apr 21)

A Bronx Tale (Apr 28-May 3)

May

*The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center "Miles & More" presented by Fifth Third Bank (May 21-23)

My Fair Lady (May 26-31)

June

*Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Jun 11-14)

For information and to purchase tickets, visit drphillipscenter.org.





