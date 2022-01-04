Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Phillips Center To Welcome The TEN Tenors, SFJAZZ Collective, Alan Cumming, and More for 2021/2022 Season

Five shows are on sale now at the new, acoustically remarkable Steinmetz Hall and Walt Disney Theater.

Jan. 4, 2022  

New musicians and entertainers are set to perform in Steinmetz Hall and Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center in 2022, including Australian musical ensemble The TEN Tenors, SFJAZZ Collective as part of the Dr. Phillips Center Freedom Series, Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming, UCF Celebrates the Arts: Shrek The Musical and the Brooklyn-based Mark Morris Dance Group.


Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 7, 202 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets for the following shows by visiting www.DrPhillipsCenter.org:

  • The TEN Tenors - Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall
  • SFJAZZ Collective - Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall
  • Alan Cumming: Is Not Acting His Age - Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall
  • UCF Celebrates the Arts: Shrek The Musical - Thursday-Saturday, April 14-16, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater
  • Mark Morris Dance Group - Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Steinmetz Hall, one of the world's most acoustically remarkable spaces, will debut in mid-January 2022 with an incredible lineup of performances and community events with regional, national and International Artists. The one-of-a-kind, multiform theater can transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events, making it a destination of choice for the world's most revered and relevant artists. To learn more about the opening events visit www.DrPhillipsCenter.org/GrandCelebration.


