Dr. Phillips Center Shares Plan to Expand Tourism Development and Community Impact

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Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts shared its Master Plan vision with the Orange County TDT Citizen Advisory Task Force, unveiling its next chapter to strengthen Downtown Orlando as a premier cultural, entertainment and tourism destination.

Shaped by an extensive five-year strategic planning and conceptual design process, the Master Plan fulfills the arts center’s original vision by growing opportunities for world-class performances, vibrant public gathering spaces and experiences that will drive economic impact and community benefits for generations to come. Independent analysis by Tourism Economics projects the completed vision could generate an additional $1.5 billion in economic impact over 20 years, including $538.1 million in off-site spending and support for hundreds of jobs across Central Florida. With the initial planning process complete, the “shovel-ready” Master Plan is positioned to move forward once funding is secured.

Since opening in 2014, Dr. Phillips Center has welcomed more than 6.2 million guests and engaged more than 935,000 students and community participants through educational programs, field trips, partnerships and arts experiences. The arts center welcomes approximately 910,000 guests annually from all 50 states and more than 80 countries for performances, events and programs.

Now programmed 99% of the year, with its venues operating at 82% to 97% capacity, global demand for arts, cultural, wellness and community experiences continue to outpace Orange County’s capacity to accommodate residents, visitors and world-class programming.

“The planning is done and our community has demonstrated its commitment to making it a reality," said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. "This Master Plan represents a comprehensive strategy to expand our ability to serve residents, welcome visitors and strengthen Downtown Orlando as a world-class cultural destination.”

The Master Plan is organized into four interconnected components that together advances Dr Phillips Center’s ability to serve residents, attract visitors and strengthen Downtown Orlando as a year-round cultural destination.

North Block

The North Block significantly expands the arts center’s performance and event capacity with a new 750-seat theater, 200-seat black box theater, 180-seat stage theater and an approximately 800-seat banquet and event venue, along with meeting rooms, food and beverage amenities, retail space and donor facilities.

East Block

The East Block provides the operational infrastructure needed to support a world-class performing arts campus. It includes a new scenic shop, additional creative and education studios, a Global Arts & Wellness Institute, flexible performance space, administrative offices and additional parking. These investments strengthen the arts center’s ability to develop new productions, expand educational and wellness programming, and support continued growth in visitors and performances.

Interior Improvements

The Master Plan also modernizes existing facilities through technology and production infrastructure upgrades, enhancements to Walt Disney Theater, expanded lobby and circulation areas, donor spaces, and food and beverage amenities. Such critical improvements ensure competitiveness on the global stage, enabling the arts center to continue meeting the expectations of audiences, touring productions and event organizers while supporting long-term operational sustainability.

Frontyard & Seneff Arts Plaza

Finally, the Master Plan also provides for the transformation of the Frontyard and Seneff Arts Plaza into an iconic civic gathering space featuring a 4,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater, lush green spaces and water features, and supporting amenities designed to host approximately 1,000 free community events each year. While today’s funding request focuses on the North Block, East Block and interior improvements, a public funding commitment will serve as the catalyst to unlock this groundbreaking public space through philanthropy – allowing private investment to bring the community’s shared vision for the Frontyard to life.

Ramsberger added, "More than 24,000 donors and more than $256 million in philanthropic commitments have demonstrated our community's belief in this vision. We respectfully invite Orange County to continue its leadership by helping bring the next chapter to life for generations to come."

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