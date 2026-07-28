DELORIS SCRUD MOVIN' ON UP to Debut at OUT FEST in Orlando

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Wanize Presents is set to stage an all-new episode in the ongoing saga of former Phillips 76 truck stop waitress and trailer park resident Delors Scrud, as performed by Michael Wanzie.

Deloris Scrud Movin' On Up...will be being presented as part of the upcoming OUT FEST which runs September 10th through September 13th, 2026 at various Ivanhoe Village-area venues. Designed to spotlight LGBTQ+ artists and their works, OUT FEST is being curated and organized by Dr. George Wallace on behalf of producing entity, Orlando Fringe Festival.

Following the publication of Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell's ringing endorsement of her book, "How Servin' Up Biscuits and Gravy Helped Me Ta Overcome a Lifetime of Racism and Bigotry", Deloris has gained international notoriety as her book has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for 15 consecutive months! Now this former truck stop waitress-turned award-winning author-turned Gay Bar Brunch Hostess has skyrocketed to fame and fortune. Deloris has sold her Shasta trailer home to a salvage yard and has moved into a luxury condo in Downtown Orlando's The View, overlooking Lake Eola.

Fresh off of a whirlwind European tour where she met with royalty and world leaders, Deloris will be accepting and answering questions from members of the audience as well as staging a sample scene from her first-ever playwriting endeavor. This partially scripted and partially improvised play will include audience participation where questions on any topic posed by members of the audience will be encouraged.

Deloris, would like Festival goers to know, 'It don't make no never mind if you didn't see my last show at Christmastime. We'll catch ya up and bring ya up to speed. I promise you'll be good ta go and it'll be a hoot and a half!'

Performances will run Thursday, September 10th at 6:30 pm and Saturday, September 12th at 7:30 pm at The Starlite Room @ SAVOY Orlando -1913 N Orange Avenue.

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