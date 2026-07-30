HOUSE OF HEARTS Cabaret to Open This Fall in Orlando
Risa Risqué stars as the Queen of Hearts in the immersive show at Midnight Lounge on International Drive.
This Fall, AKA Cabaret will invite audiences into House of Hearts: Wonderland Cabaret, an original cabaret experience that blends circus, comedy, live music, and theatrical spectacle.
Performing September 10, September 11, October 2, and October 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Midnight Lounge on International Drive, House of Hearts is hosted by burlesque and cabaret performer Risa Risqué, who commands the stage as the Queen of Hearts.
Featuring powerhouse vocals, cirque artistry, dance, juggling, live music, and larger-than-life characters including the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, and more, the show invites audiences into a bold and playful world where anything can happen.
In an intimate setting where every seat is close to the action, guests become part of the experience as the Queen holds court, characters interact with the room, and unexpected moments unfold throughout the evening.
'We're creating an experience that bring people together through creativity, laughter, and moments you can only experience live. House of Hearts is an invitation to leave the ordinary behind, embrace the unexpected, and enjoy a little more fun along the way,' said Daniel Perez, founder and creative director of AKA Cabaret.
With more than a decade of experience creating large-scale live entertainment experiences, Perez brings his creative vision to AKA Cabaret's first original productions, reimagining cabaret as a fresh, social, and unforgettable night out in Orlando.
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