OPERAX Series to Return to Judson's Live at Dr. Phillips Center

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Opera Orlando's OperaX series returns to Judson's Live at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts — and after three sold-out events last season, the only question was, 'How do we outdo ourselves?' OperaX ('Opera Experience') brings together food, opera, and fantastic company as a lead-up and connection to the productions On the MainStage. Whether you've seen a hundred operas or none at all, OperaX is the evening that proves opera was always meant to be this much fun.

Featuring world-renowned guest artists, Opera Orlando Studio Artists, and incredible local talent, OperaX offers a fun and unexpected way for audiences of all kinds to fall in love with opera. Learn more about these new shows and their featured artists below.

OPERAX: OPERAEXPERIENCE

Judson's Live

445 S Magnolia Ave / Orlando, FL 32801

Tickets start at $35 per show / Purchase tickets HERE

FLIGHTS OF PUCCINI

Sunday / September 27, 2026 at 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Settle in for an evening of Puccini's greatest hits featuring the cast and creative team behind Opera Orlando's Madame Butterfly. This evening serves up a tasting flight of arias alongside a sneak peek into the design and drama behind one of the most enduring operas in the repertoire.

DUELING DIVAS

Sunday / January 10, 2027 at 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Two dazzling divas from Opera Orlando's production of Flying Dutchman, mezzo-sopranos Laura Zahn and Sarah Kathryn Curtis, go head-to-head in a high-stakes showdown of soaring high notes and luscious low notes hosted by Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser with Nathan Cicero at the piano.

LOVE POTION NO. 9

Sunday / April 18, 2027 at 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

The cast of Opera Orlando's Elixir of Love stuns with love songs from opera, Broadway, and film. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Donizetti's comic classic, reimagined on stage to the backlot of a 1960s Roman film studio in a fresh new take inspired by Fellini's La Dolce Vita. This charming evening will be hosted by Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser with Nathan Cicero at the piano.

OPERA-OKE

Sunday / June 13, 2027 at 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Opera-oke returns to Judson's Live due to popular demand! Enjoy a game show-style night that pits world-class opera singers against your favorite pop hits from ABBA to *NSYNC. Think Whose Line is it Anyway? meets American Idol with a whole lot more high notes.

Tickets to Opera Orlando's OperaX series start at $35 and are available now, exclusively through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Ave, Orlando), online at DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 358-6603.

See YOU at the Opera!

ABOUT OPERA ORLANDO

Opera Orlando produces opera in Central Florida — fully, seriously, and for everyone. Now in its eleventh season, the Company presents MainStage productions, educational programs, and community performances rooted in the conviction that this art form belongs to this city. Opera Orlando's Youth Company program and Apprentice and Studio Artists programs develop the next generation of opera talent for and from within the community it serves. (OperaOrlando.org)

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