Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Phillips Center Presents THE MUSIC OF DISNEY ON BROADWAY

The lineup includes Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons, and Josh Strickland.

Mar. 11, 2021  

Adding to its growing portfolio of self-produced, original programming, Dr. Phillips Center will present a live, theatrical concert starring some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows. "The Music of Disney on Broadway" will be presented for three performances on Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, at Dr. Phillips Center's FrontyardTM Festival,

Ashley Brown, who originated the title role in Disney's Mary Poppins; Michael James Scott, the award-winning "Genie" in Disney's Aladdin; Kissy Simmons, best known as "Nala" in Disney's The Lion King; and Josh Strickland, who created the leading role in Disney's Tarzan, will be joined on stage by a live band to bring to life classic favorites from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, Freaky Friday and Frozen.

A family matinee kicks off the weekend at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. For each paid adult ticket to the matinee only, a child 17 and under goes free.

Performances will also take place at 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday evenings. Individual tickets start at $25 with a two-person minimum.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Frontyard Festival, visit drphillipscenter.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Tank Top
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour Onesie
Broadway Definition Poster

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
A RAISIN IN THE SUN Extended At Garden Theatre Photo

A RAISIN IN THE SUN Extended At Garden Theatre

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Eric Whitacres DEEP FIELD: THE IMPOSSIBLE MAGNIT Photo

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Eric Whitacre's DEEP FIELD: THE IMPOSSIBLE MAGNITUDE OF OUR UNIVERSE

Photo Flash: Garden Theatre Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN Photo

Photo Flash: Garden Theatre Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Orlando Shakes Earns Actors Union Approval For Return To Live Theater At Lake Eola Park Photo

Orlando Shakes Earns Actor's Union Approval For Return To Live Theater At Lake Eola Park


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wynton Marsalis Slated for Three Intimate Concerts at Bucks County Playhouse
  • A.R.T. / Museum of the American Revolution Announce DEBORAH SAMPSON UNVEILED: A VIRTUAL CONVERSATION
  • Pennsylvania Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Spring Season
  • 11th Hour Theatre Company Presents SOCIETY XI ONLINE