Dr. Phillips Center Presents THE MUSIC OF DISNEY ON BROADWAY

Adding to its growing portfolio of self-produced, original programming, Dr. Phillips Center will present a live, theatrical concert starring some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows. "The Music of Disney on Broadway" will be presented for three performances on Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, at Dr. Phillips Center's FrontyardTM Festival,

Ashley Brown, who originated the title role in Disney's Mary Poppins; Michael James Scott, the award-winning "Genie" in Disney's Aladdin; Kissy Simmons, best known as "Nala" in Disney's The Lion King; and Josh Strickland, who created the leading role in Disney's Tarzan, will be joined on stage by a live band to bring to life classic favorites from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, Freaky Friday and Frozen.

A family matinee kicks off the weekend at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. For each paid adult ticket to the matinee only, a child 17 and under goes free.

Performances will also take place at 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday evenings. Individual tickets start at $25 with a two-person minimum.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Frontyard Festival, visit drphillipscenter.org.