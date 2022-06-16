Dr. Phillips Center Presents Great American Orchestra Series in Steinmetz Hall

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced that three of the nation's greatest orchestras will travel to Orlando to perform in Steinmetz Hall for the new Great American Orchestra Series supported by new Official Partner PNC Bank and Chuck & Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Mary & Frank Doherty and Judy & David Albertson. The internationally renowned, classical ensembles of the Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra will bring their incredibly moving sound to the arts center's acoustically remarkable space in January and February 2023-an experience traditionally only available in places like New York City's Carnegie Hall until now.

Guests can be part of these memorable performances showcasing the works for Beethoven, Dvorak, Brahms, Tchaikovsky and other classical masters by purchasing a subscription starting at $120 at drphillipscenter.org. Subscriptions provide a 20% savings and a selection of the best seating in the new hall, which opened its doors in January 2022 following a 20-year journey.

"It's a great way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Steinmetz Hall by presenting some of the nation's most accomplished musicians and showcasing their sounds in the one-of-a-kind concert hall," said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center. "This unique series is made possible by PNC Bank and the generous support of our donors the Steinmetzes, the Dohertys and the Albertsons."

"For the past 10 years, PNC Bank has witnessed thousands of high-caliber performances grace the stage at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts," said Chad Loar, PNC regional president for West & Central Florida. "This season, with three of America's most celebrated orchestras bringing their vast repertoire to Orlando, we anticipate legendary performances that will be the talk of the town. The orchestra series in Steinmetz Hall promises to be an outstanding cultural and music experience."

The three orchestras, each founded more than 100 years ago, are members of what came to be known as the "Big Five" American orchestras - the country's flagship classical music institutions on par with their European counterparts (the New York Philharmonic and the Boston Symphony Orchestra are the other two). These ensembles have been historically recognized for the superior quality of their performance and their overall virtuosity.

On January 22, subscribers can discover what makes the Cleveland Orchestra one of the world's best for the first performance of the series in the 1,700-seat hall. The orchestra has been praised for their quality of sound and musicianship since the early 1900s-especially for their outstanding string selection. Franz Welser-Möst, one of today's most distinguished conductors, leads the orchestra as music director for the past 21 years.

Famous for their rich string section, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform on February 17 with lead principal guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann joined by soloist Gil Shaham on the violin. Stutzmann, the French singer-conductor, will be the orchestra's first female conductor as well as the first woman conductor to lead an orchestra in Steinmetz Hall since its opening.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will round out the Great American Orchestra Series on February 28 with renowned Italian conductor and music director Riccardo Muti. Guests can experience some of the world's most consistently recognized and finest brass players in the acoustically advanced hall.