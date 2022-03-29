Dr. Phillips Center Partners With Pet Alliance To Kick Off April's “Cat Month”

In honor of the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando run of CATS at the arts center, the AdventHealth School of the Arts at the Dr. Phillips Center is partnering with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to kick off Pet Alliance's "Cat Month," dedicated to spreading awareness of kitten season in our community.

Representatives from the Pet Alliance along with Teen Ambassadors from the School of the Arts will have a tent outside the doors to the Della Phillips Grand Lobby offering CATS guests education on the do's and don'ts of kitten season as well as bringing kittens available for adoption.

Kitten season is upon us, and Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is dedicating a month to our feline friends with the kickoff of "Cat Month" this April. Starting April 1, 2022, and running all month long, Pet Alliance will feature special kitty content on its webpage, including the launch of a new podcast that will discuss pet related topics. In addition, the cat loving community will enjoy fun and educational content and tips all month on various topics, such as kitten season, finding a kitten in the wild, fostering, adopting a cat, cat medical education, community cats and a closer look at Pet Alliance's TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccine-Return) program, which works to decrease the number of homeless kittens being born.

One of the region's oldest and largest animal welfare agencies, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has served Central Florida since 1937. Since then, the organization has worked hard to provide positive and safe outcomes for pets. Today the Pet Alliance has dedicated focus on the welfare and well-being of dogs and cats in Orange, Seminole and Osceola Counties. As the "go-to" experts in Greater Orlando, we do good things for dogs and cats and the people who love them. Our goal is to provide compassionate and knowledgeable services for pets and to be leaders in innovative animal care and veterinary medicine.