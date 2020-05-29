Dr. Phillips Center Furloughs Half of its Staff Beginning June 1

Half of the full-time and part-time workers at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will be furloughed, according to ClickOrlando.com.

"We recognize companies all over the world have had to face tough decisions-many much earlier in the process-in order to ensure their organizations' long-term viability and we are grateful to have received one of the first loans provided for in the CARES Act, which gave us the ability to compensate all our part-time and full-time staff throughout the past 11 weeks, from March 13 through May 31," Dr. Phillips Center said in a statement.

The furloughs begin on June 1, and anyone impacted can continue to receive benefits, including health, dental, and vision.

DPAC officials also said that they are providing resources to help furloughed staff.

"We are actively engaged in discussions with local, state and industry leaders to determine how venues like ours fit into our region's reopening strategy. We are committed to opening as swiftly and as safely as we can, when artists and shows begin to tour again and when our guests feel comfortable coming back to the arts center."

