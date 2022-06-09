Dr. Phillips Center And Ginsburg Family Foundation Announce Ukraine Ballet Benefit

Today, the Ginsburg Family Foundation joined the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to announce a first of its kind performance by the world-renowned National Ballet of Ukraine from the Taras Shevchenko National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Kyiv. The live performance will take place on Saturday, August 27, in the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center and will directly benefit the people of Ukraine.



The National Ballet of Ukraine, currently on a world tour, is well known around the world having performed in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Japan, Hungary, Oman, Greece, Spain, Italy, Canada, Mexico, China, Latin America and Australia, but this performance in Orlando will be their first in the United States since 2018.

The evening will open with a presentation of the Ukrainian and American National Anthems performed by the Opera Orlando. The main performance will feature excerpts from the greatest ballets while highlighting Ukrainian culture. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the orchestral music and conducted by Sergii Golubnychyi from the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House.

"We have all been overwhelmed by the total disregard for humanity as the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold in an unjustified war in Ukraine," said Marc McMurrin, President & CEO, Ginsburg Family Foundation. "This performance has been given the full endorsement and support of the Ukrainian government and is an opportunity for Orlando to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid their continued struggle for democracy, dignity, and self-determination."

"We are beyond grateful to the Orlando community for hosting us and kicking off our first US tour in several years," said Olena Filipieva, Artistic Director, National Ballet of Ukraine. "In these challenging times, it means so much to our dancers to be able to share their passion with audiences, while also benefiting so many fellow Ukrainians back home," she continued. "This tour has a deeper purpose for us all."

The performance has been organized by the Ginsburg Family Foundation and Ukrainian producer Vadim Fedotov and completely underwritten by the presenting sponsors including: The Ginsburg Family Foundation, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Nemours Children's Health, Universal Orlando, Ed Haddock, Jr. Family Foundation and Rosen Hotels & Resorts. This means 100% of all sponsorships and ticket sales will go directly to charities providing humanitarian assistance and emergency medical aid to Ukrainian citizens, refugees and veteran services including Razom for Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders and Euro-Asian Jewish Congress.

For guests, a silent auction will also be held in the lobby featuring art and cultural items from Ukraine.

For information on the performance, sponsorship opportunities, tickets sales or the recipient organizations, please visit www.ukraineballetbenefit.com.

