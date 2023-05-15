David Foster And Katharine McPhee And More Come To The King Center This October Through February

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced four events coming to the Space Coast starting in October through February! All four events go on sale this Friday at the King Center Ticket Office. The Regalitos Foundation is bringing three events to the King Center Studio Theatre this October and November.

Followed by AEG Presents announcing an Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McFee in the main stage L3Harris Technologies Theatre. Tickets are available this Friday, May 19 through Click Here and starting at 12 noon at the King Center Ticket Office or by phone at 321-242-2219. Additional details on each event below.

Regalitos Foundation / Brevard Music Group Presents: An Evening with Contemporary Jazz Artists:

Friday, October 6th at 7:30 PM:

Brian Simpson, Jackiem Joyner and Steve Oliver

King Center - Studio Theatre

Jazz lovers, join us for a "trifecta" of Contemporary Jazz talent as keyboardist Brian Simpson, saxophonist Jackiem Joyner, and guitarist Steve Oliver take the King Center Studio Theatre stage on Friday, October 6th. These three seasoned jazz artists will dazzle jazz fans with their individual hits, and their performances as a group - all on one stage at the intimate King Center Studio Theatre!

Regalitos Foundation / Brevard Music Group Presents: Acoustic Alchemy

Thursday, November 2nd at 7:30 PM

King Center - Studio Theatre

Born in the UK, forged in the United States, Acoustic Alchemy celebrates 30 plus years at the forefront of Contemporary Jazz. The triple-Grammy group returns to the King Center Studio Theatre on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, with another unmissable live show! Since 1995, Acoustic Alchemy continually sells-out Brevard county's concert venue. They are back as innovative as ever!

Regalitos Foundation / Brevard Music Group Presents: An Evening with Tab Benoit

Sunday, November 12th at 7 PM

King Center - Studio Theatre

Regalitos Foundation in conjunction with Brevard Music Group and the King Center welcome back Tab Benoit - Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of Florida fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Tab Benoit performs at the King Center Studio Theatre on Sunday, November 12 at 7 pm.

AEG Presents An Intimate Evening With David Foster & Katharine McFee

Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at 7:30 PM

King Center - L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Grammy award winning producer David Foster and singer/actor Katharine McPhee are extending their highly successful tour into 2024. Foster, who has been anointed the "Hitman" by the music industry, will continue, along with McPhee, their "An Intimate evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee" tour starting February 14 in Sarasota, FL. They will play 18 dates ending in Atlanta, GA.

An intimate evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee is just that: an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion's "The Power Of Love," Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard", Earth Wind and Fire's "After The Love Is Gone," Chicago's "You're The Inspiration", Josh Groban's "You Raised Me Up," Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable" and many, many more. They also perform a selection of hit songs that are beloved by Katharine's fans.

Audiences love the banter and fun between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them, and the stories behind the songs.

Commenting on the tour Foster and McPhee say, "We are so excited that our shows have been so well received, that we will keep going. No rest for us. See you all next year."

Tickets for all four events go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information, please visit www.kingcenter.com.