Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Dance Theatre Of Orlando to Present ELEVATE in Spring 2023

Elevate will feature all Company Members, Apprentices, and Trainees of Dance Theatre of Orlando.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Dance Theatre Of Orlando to Present ELEVATE in Spring 2023

Dance Theatre of Orlando will present Elevate on April 15 & 16, 2023.

It's time we improve morally, intellectually, and socially.

In our lives, we have opportunities to elevate ourselves and those around us. We will follow several stories of people in the pursuit of happiness as they encounter various challenges that life throws at us. It's time to raise our spirits and find passions that set our souls on fire. I have been waiting for this moment all my life.

Dance Theatre of Orlando is supported by ME Dance, Inc., a 501c3 organization. ME Dance's mission is to introduce innovative ideas through dance with the goal of enriching the arts community by providing an outlet to feature talent through entertainment.

Elevate will feature all Company Members, Apprentices, and Trainees of Dance Theatre of Orlando.




Local Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Rena Photo
Local Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Renaissance Theatre Company
Renaissance Theatre Company presents local superstar Chase Padgett's fresh “6 Guitars” at the Ren in Orlando January 6-29, 2023 with a new look and full band.  Seen nearly 700 times for tens of thousands of people across North America, 6 Guitars began in Orlando and will return this month. 
Riverside Theatre to Present Stephen Sachss BAKERSFIELD MIST in January Photo
Riverside Theatre to Present Stephen Sachs's BAKERSFIELD MIST in January
Riverside Theatre will present the new comedy-drama by Stephen Sachs, Bakersfield Mist. Bakersfield Mist performs on the Waxlax Stage from January 31 – February 19, 2023.
MAN OF LA MANCHA to be Presented at Riverside Theatre as Part of 50th Anniversary Season Photo
MAN OF LA MANCHA to be Presented at Riverside Theatre as Part of 50th Anniversary Season
Riverside Theatre will celebrate its 50th Anniversary season by presenting the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Titusville Playhouse Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Titusville Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


Local Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Renaissance Theatre CompanyLocal Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Renaissance Theatre Company
January 3, 2023

Renaissance Theatre Company presents local superstar Chase Padgett's fresh “6 Guitars” at the Ren in Orlando January 6-29, 2023 with a new look and full band.  Seen nearly 700 times for tens of thousands of people across North America, 6 Guitars began in Orlando and will return this month. 
Riverside Theatre to Present Stephen Sachs's BAKERSFIELD MIST in JanuaryRiverside Theatre to Present Stephen Sachs's BAKERSFIELD MIST in January
December 29, 2022

Riverside Theatre will present the new comedy-drama by Stephen Sachs, Bakersfield Mist. Bakersfield Mist performs on the Waxlax Stage from January 31 – February 19, 2023.
MAN OF LA MANCHA to be Presented at Riverside Theatre as Part of 50th Anniversary SeasonMAN OF LA MANCHA to be Presented at Riverside Theatre as Part of 50th Anniversary Season
December 28, 2022

Riverside Theatre will celebrate its 50th Anniversary season by presenting the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.
Tony-Winner Leslie Odom Jr. And More Join Jazz Series At Dr. Phillips Center This SeasonTony-Winner Leslie Odom Jr. And More Join Jazz Series At Dr. Phillips Center This Season
December 22, 2022

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced their Jazz Series will return this season featuring unparalleled artistry with four upcoming performances taking place in the acoustically remarkable Steinmetz Hall supported by Massey Services, Inc. The downtown Orlando arts center is thrilled to welcome such talented artists that represent the many facets of the jazz genre all in the one-of-a-kind, multiform hall. 
Victory Productions to Bring Major Productions to Central Florida in 2023Victory Productions to Bring Major Productions to Central Florida in 2023
December 21, 2022

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company that specializes in concert promotions, production of live theatre and special events, will be bringing major productions to the Central Florida area in 2023 hosted at the Garden Theatre.
share