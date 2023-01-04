Dance Theatre Of Orlando to Present ELEVATE in Spring 2023

Dance Theatre of Orlando will present Elevate on April 15 & 16, 2023.

It's time we improve morally, intellectually, and socially.

In our lives, we have opportunities to elevate ourselves and those around us. We will follow several stories of people in the pursuit of happiness as they encounter various challenges that life throws at us. It's time to raise our spirits and find passions that set our souls on fire. I have been waiting for this moment all my life.

Dance Theatre of Orlando is supported by ME Dance, Inc., a 501c3 organization. ME Dance's mission is to introduce innovative ideas through dance with the goal of enriching the arts community by providing an outlet to feature talent through entertainment.

Elevate will feature all Company Members, Apprentices, and Trainees of Dance Theatre of Orlando.