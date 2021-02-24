Dance Theatre Of Orlando Presents ILLUSION

Join the Dance Theatre of Orlando on the weekend of March 26 for three separate evenings of a full length, immersive dance experience. A mixture of visual arts, fine arts, and performative arts elevates the high-level caliber of the dancers to explore the idea that reality is merely an illusion.

"Illusion" will be presented at the ME Theatre, the only theatre space in Central Florida to work in tandem with a dance school. The ME Theatre is a full-service performance venue that normally seats 130 audience members, but ticket sales for this event will be capped at 50 to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. Masks are also required to be worn at all times by all performers and audience members.

The Dance Theatre of Orlando is supported by ME Dance, Inc., a 501c3 charity with the goal of supporting the professional dancers of the company and bringing notice to what dance can do for others. "Illusion" will be a 1.5 hour event featuring all company members of the Dance Theatre of Orlando.

Performances of "Illusion" will be held at 7 p.m. on March 26, 27, and 28 at the ME Theatre located at 1300 La Quinta Drive. Tickets are being sold at $25 each and must be purchased in advance online at https://www.marshallellisdanceschool.com/performances.