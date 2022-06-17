Contemporary Jazz Artists Marcus Anderson And Paula Atherton To Perform Live In Melbourne

Come to Melbourne, Florida for an intimate and exciting weekend of Contemporary Jazz!

Saxophonist Marcus Anderson, the Grammy and Stellar Award Nominated artist is an incredible act and one worth watching. He is a golden child shining among stars. With 13 studio albums on his list of accomplishments, the fusion jazz artist brings R&B, Pop, Rock and Funk to make music that puts listeners in another atmosphere. Charting number one in both categories of Billboard's Smooth Jazz and Sirius XM's Watercolors with numerous hits the Spartanburg, SC native is delivering major music in a humble way.

Both near and far, audiences of all musical tastes have made their way to hear Marcus Anderson and his band "The Creatives". He and his band present a show in which no other instrumentalist has ever brought to the stage. High-spirited and welcoming, Anderson is a multi-instrumentalist who is not afraid of "giving it his all" He's a fan-favorite at highly recognized festivals such as Essence Music Festival, Catalina Island Jazz Trax Festival, Seabreeze Jazz Fest and many more. He has also appeared with headliners on top-ranking shows like The Tonight Show, Arsenio Hall, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Jimmy Fallon.

Award-winning trumpeter /singer /guitarist /band leader Ilya Serov has a passion for jazz that knows no bounds. An extremely talented young musician with an old soul, Ilya brings an infusion of imagination, vision and energy to the many shades of America's original musical art form. Possessing both chops and charisma, his live performances and recordings have attracted a solid following among jazz fans and seasoned musicians alike.

Saxophonist, flutist Paula Atherton has enjoyed a long and varied career in contemporary and mainstream jazz. Her acumen on her instruments are poised and adept. Her full-length album Can You Feel It has already begun to garner real accolades with her single also titled "Can You Feel It," landing a #1 hit, three weeks in a row on Billboard. What is even more cementing about this accolade is she also landed #1 slots on Mediabase and #1 on the Smooth Jazz Network.

Since being signed to the Trippin' N' Rhythm record label in 2009, Cindy Bradley has blossomed into a powerful and charismatic presence at radio and on the contemporary jazz festival circuit, with 8 #1 Billboard singles along the way. Cindy has performed everywhere from the Seabreeze Jazz Festival, to the Dubai Jazz Fest. She won Best New Artist at the American Smooth Jazz Awards, Brass Player of the Year and Best New Artist at the Contemporary Jazz Awards, and was named Debut Artist of the Year by the Catalina Island Jazz Trax Festival and Smooth Jazz News.

