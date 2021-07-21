Children's Auditions Announced for ALL TOGETHER NOW! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

TheatreWorks Florida has announced a very special event at Balmoral Event Center this coming Fall with an all new musical revue that is sure to make audiences cheer! Music Theatre International (MTI), the most prestigious show licensing company in the world, has created a major worldwide show celebration called "All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre".

The show cast will include past and present TWF cast members as well as 5 local 'child stars'. There will be an audition to cast the 5 children on Sun August 1, 2021 beginning at 2PM. Auditions are by appointment only. The TWF audition appointment calendar opens Wed July 21, 2021. Please go to the TWF website and follow directions under the AUDITION page: www.TheatreWorksFL.org. Instructions found on the appointment calendar.

Children auditioning will need to bring 1-2 pieces of their own music. A pianist will be provided to play for them. They will sing their song first. If asked to stay that same day for a callback, they will sing music from the score of "All Together Now!" plus learn a short dance combination. Children auditioning are asked to bring a headshot, current resume of any theatre or school productions they have been in and to dress comfortably in case they stay to dance.

"All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre" songs in the musical revue include: Be Our Guest from Beauty & The Beast, Tomorrow from Annie, Take A Chance on Me from Mamma Mia, Supercalifragilistic from Mary Poppins, Let It Go from Frozen and You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray.