Central Florida Community Arts Seeks Out The Hero In Everyone In A HERO'S JOURNEY!

This fall, CFCArts' Symphony Orchestra is embarking on a bold quest to match melody with myth in A Hero's Journey. From the archetypal to the everyday hero, the 160-member orchestra will challenge the notion of what makes a hero with a powerful program thread together by Music Director and Conductor Justin Muchoney.

"We associate heroes with what we see in movies or sports, but on a day-to-day basis a hero can be anyone - it could be a single mom who manages to hold down a job and provide for her family; that friend who knows exactly when and how to show up in your life; it can be first responders putting their own fears aside to help others," reasons Muchoney. "It's this idea that every single one of us is fighting our own battle, and when we choose to believe in ourselves and others, we can all be heroic."

Audiences will be familiar with John William's celebrated "Olympic Fanfare," and may recognize music from "Robin Hood Prince of Thieves." Then, journey through hell and back with a musical interpretation of Dante's "Divine Comedy," which will stretch the abilities of the musicians and have them embark on a theatrical journey that fully embodies the mythological narrative. Perhaps the most personal piece, however, will be a composition by local composer Julian Bond, written about the first responders of the Pulse tragedy.

Performances will be held at Calvary Orlando (1199 Clay St, Winter Park, FL 32789) on October 25 at 8 p.m. and October 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.. Tickets start at $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and $25 for priority tickets. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. For accessible seating, please call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710. To purchase tickets in advance, please visit CFCArts.com/herosjourney or call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710.

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization that exists to build and serve community through the arts. Besides producing seasonal concerts, the heartbeat of CFCArts is to give back to the community by providing affordable arts experiences for all ages and abilities. Visit CFCArts.com for more information.





