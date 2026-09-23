Central Florida Community Arts Searches for Executive Director

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Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is searching for an executive director to care for the organization's team and member artists, build relationships across Central Florida, and further the nonprofit's work to create a vibrant, accessible artistic community.

The ideal candidate will provide exemplary leadership that fosters the overall success of the organization by furthering CFCArts' purpose of building community through the arts and ensuring sustainability through fiscal responsibility.

“Our team is committed to finding the right teammate and leader for our organization,” said CFCArts Managing & Artistic Director Sara Myers. “We look forward to filling the position with someone who has as much of a heart for our people as we do while also expanding our skills and capacity in areas such as fundraising and development.”

The executive director will set a clear direction for the organization and ensure that marketing and development staff, funding, and community support are in place to achieve its strategic goals.

In the past two years, under previous Executive Director Justin Muchoney, the organization saw community growth and business stability with renewed focus on the mission of building community through the arts.

In 2026, CFCArts added three new staff members to support choral, instrumental, and marketing efforts. The board of directors also welcomed six new members with experience marketing, business development, HR, organizational psychology, and executive leadership.

Member artist participation across CFCArts programs is at an all-time high, and the organization is on track for record attendance at its productions this year.

The nonprofit has also seen significant ongoing investment by funding partners, including Orlando Health, the Elizabeth Morse Genius Foundation, Massey Services Inc., the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, Addition Financial Foundation, the DeVos Family Foundation, Parikh Giving Alliance, and the Universal Orlando Foundation, alongside continued major partnerships with Orange County Arts & Culture, United Arts of Central Florida, the State of Florida, and the City of Orlando.

“The staff and programming at CFCArts is as strong as ever,” CFCArts Board Chair Chad Faulkenberry shared. “We are looking for a leader to help us continue our impact and positive trajectory. Our goal is to build on the momentum of the current vitality and strength with someone who understands our purpose and wants to support our team in their work.”

CFCArts seeks a leader who will be mission-focused and people-oriented, will value diversity, and will support and empower the CFCArts' team in an environment that is collaborative, equitable, and inclusive. This role will engage the community through strong and effective relationships with external stakeholders.

With a solid foundation in staffing, finances and processes, membership and programming, and community support, CFCArts and its board of directors are able to prioritize the community and mission in their search for a new executive director.

Learn more about this opportunity at CFCArts.com/Careers.

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