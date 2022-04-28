Celebration Theatre Co. Presents Orlando Premiere Of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Celebration Theatre Co. continues its 2022 Season with the Orlando premiere of The SpongeBob Musical, running May 6 - 15 in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The SpongeBob Musical, adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, sees SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom come face to face with total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage.

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical was conceived and originally directed by Tina Landau and features a book by Kyle Jarrow; original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, and T.I.; songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley; additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton; and additional music by Tom Kitt.

The SpongeBob Musical features the talents of Jake Aboyoun as SpongeBob, Brandon Muñoz-Dominguez as Patrick, Jordan Grant as Sandy, Pery Salyer as Squidward, Daniel Torres and Meghan Ottomano alternating in the roles of Karen and Plankton, and Christian Inirio as Mr. Krabbs. Also featured are Marquise Hillman as Pearl, Patrick Clark as Patchy the Pirate, Cadence True as Perch Perkins, Rachel Hope Ihasz as the Mayor of Bikini Bottom, Megan Hill as the French Narrator, Logan Creasman as Gary, Bryan de Souza as Larry the Lobster, Maddie Lenahan as Mrs. Puff, and Samuel Burnham as the Foley Artist.

The ensemble comprises Paige Coolahan, Lucas Engle, Lena Feliciano, Aaron Fletcher, Dominik Garatino, Rhe'a Hughes, Justin Jimenez, Steph Jolly, Vincent Pupo, Becky Rooney, and Spencer Wrolson.

The production is directed by Gabi Glidewell with musical direction and sound design by Jameson Boyce, choreography by Bobby Hall and Rhe'a Hughes, costumes by Emma Cronnell and Hannah Sage, and lighting by Mac McName. CTCo Founder and Artistic Director Lena Feliciano is associate director, and Taylor Bray is stage manager.

Reserved seats, priced from $14.50 - $39.50, are available online and in person at the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office on Magnolia Avenue. In addition to the "Industry Night" performance on Monday, May 9 at 7:30pm, there will be a special family-friendly performance at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 11. The SpongeBob Musical runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

Founded in 2017, Celebration Theatre Co. (CTCo) is a non-profit community theatre committed to presenting contemporary musical theatre works and fresh takes on classics from the musical theatre canon. The company presents a full season of live entertainment each year at The Abbey and at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre. At present, CTCo is the only community theatre group in the City of Orlando to present a full season of live theatre each year; The SpongeBob Musical is the second full-length musical in CTCo's sixth season, with The Wild Party and West Side Story completing the season. For more information about the company, click here to visit CTCo's website.

Celebration Theatre Co. is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com; the City of Orlando; and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs. The SpongeBob Musical is sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture; the Florida Council of Arts and Culture; the State of Florida; and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The SpongeBob Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.