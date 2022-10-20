Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Caila Carter Brings Solo Cabaret to Winter Park Playhouse

Performances are November 16 and 17, 2022.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Caila Carter Brings Solo Cabaret to Winter Park Playhouse

Caila Carter will debut her new solo jazz cabaret - In A Sentimental Mood - as part of The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, November 16 and 17, 2022. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Ms. Carter, who has performed several times on the Playhouse Mainstage (A Grand Night For Singing, Crazy For Gershwin, The Florida Festival of New Musicals), will give patrons an evening of quintessential jazz as she pays tribute to legendary artists Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughn and Ella Fitzgerald as well as modern jazz artists like Cecile McLorin-Salvant.

Caila is a gifted and sought after performing artist whose talents have taken her all over the world. Her resume boasts credits from Hong Kong Disneyland, Norwegian and Oceania Cruise Lines and Universal Studios Orlando. She has a genuine love for all facets of The Arts, and has extensive experience working as both a performing and teaching artist for numerous organizations throughout Central Florida.

"Caila is an incredible singer and we are thrilled to feature her on our cabaret stage! It's going to be a fantastic evening of jazz as she celebrates the great artists of today and yesterday. This cabaret will sell out so get your tickets early!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to be enjoyed virtually December 2-5, 2022. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 2. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.





