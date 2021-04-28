CTCo. Presents HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical At Orlando Fringe

Celebration Theatre Company makes its Orlando Fringe debut with an original musical by the up and coming playwright, Andrew Barret Cox. HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical will take the stage for its first performance on May 19, 2021 at 8:45pm at the Orlando Fringe Silver Venue - The Edyth Bush Theatre at the Orlando Rep. Join five fierce witches in their journey through friendship, feminism, and a fiery rock score.

Five badass chicks unite to form an unholy coven in the Orlando Premiere of HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical! Andrew Barret Cox's score infuses rock, metal, emo, punk, grunge, and pop to form a high-octane potion that will make you wish you never left your angsty middle school years behind! Most recently seen in a star-studded concert presentation at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City, HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical marks Celebration Theatre Company's Orlando Fringe debut!

HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical follows the story of a small close-knit young coven of witches residing in Salem MA, as they welcome their last October together before they all go their separate ways. They are the ancestors of witches who were burned at the stake during the Salem Witch Trials and together, they each find strength in their witchcraft, and over the course of the show, find that there is a powerful strength in their friendship too. HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical contains mature content and subject material including self-injurious behavior, abuse, loss of a loved one, and sexual assault. Viewer Discretion is advised.

CTCo's Orlando Fringe debut will ensure the safety of our cast, crew, and audience by adhering to Orlando Fringe Safety guidelines including the utilization of clear face shields for all cast members while performing, facial coverings while off stage, regular COVID testing for cast and crew, vaccinations (where possible), and reduced capacity for audience members.

Lena Feliciano will direct the premier production of HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical following the conception of the piece by Andrew Barret Cox in 2015. Feliciano began her varied years of theatre experience at The Palace Theatre in Manchester, NH alongside Cox where the two forged a friendship that would lead to the production of this femme rock musical. In addition to her billing as Director, Feliciano also assisted in writing the book for HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical, creating the story and dialogue that intertwines each rock number. Previous CTCo. director credits include Light, A Cabaret of Hope, Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde the Musical, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line, Bonnie & Clyde, and Next to Normal. Feliciano also

founded Celebration Theatre Company, bringing theatrical works to the Orlando area since 2017. Feliciano is excited to bring this new witchy work to the Halloween-loving city of Orlando. Aiding Feliciano in the direction of HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical is Assistant Directior, Ethan Grasham. Gresham's involvement in CTCo. spans the positions of actor, director, and Vice President.

Natalie Hightower leads our bewitching cast as the production's Music Director. Graduating from Point Park University with a Bachelor in Musical Theatre, Hightower ensures the witches' spells are sung with power and precision. Choreography is created by CTCo. alum, Bobby Hall who previously choreographed CTCo. productions of Spring Awakening and Bonnie & Clyde and performed in Heathers the Musical (Ram Sweeny), Legally Blonde the Musical (Aaron Shultz), and A Chorus Line (Bobby). Bringing the town of Salem to life at the Orlando Fringe is Scenic Designer Kyle Radabaugh and Lighting Designer Randall White. Radabaugh is an independent carpenter and set designer who also performs at Walt Disney World. White currently works as an Entertainment Technician at Walt Disney World as well. Costume Designer, Russell Stephens provides the edgy, macabre clothing for the coven of witches. Our bewitching spells are made possible by our Magic Consultant, Elijah Gragg, who previously provided illusionary work for Osceola Arts' recent production of Pippin. Finally, the coordinator of the coven is overseen by Stage manager, Micaela Cope. HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical will mark Cope's premiere CTCo. production as a Stage manager. Cope returns to CTCo. after previous work as an events and house manager. Additionally, Cope runs her own online Etsy store, Tinker Threading Co. which sells personalized keychains.

Each of the leading ladies in this production play self-titled characters who each harness a different bewitching power. Cara Langston performs as The Lunar Witch, harnessing her power from the stars and the moon. Langston has participated in several CTCo productions including Little Shop of Horrors (Music Director), Next to Normal (Music Director), and Bonnie & Clyde (Bonnie). Outside of CTCo, she has volunteered with the Give Kids the World Village since 2015. HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical marks Molly Cabbage's first Orlando Fringe production as she returns to CTCo., covering The Fire Witch, the newest witch in the coven who harbors a dark past. Most recently, Cabbage performed in CTCo.'s 2021 season opener, Sweets & Songs. Kristie Geng plays The Divination Witch - a witch who knows her way around a ouija board, creating a deep connection with the spirit world. Geng joined the cast of HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical following her recent performance as "Charlemagne" in Pippin at Osceola Arts. Geng's previous CTCo credits include Heathers the Musical (Heather Chandler) and Sondheim on Sonheim (Principal Vocalist). Cathy Colburn will play The Healer, a sweet, quirky witch with a talent for the healing powers of witchcraft. She is tiny, scrappy, and ready to hex anyone who crosses the coven. Colburn performed in two previous CTCo. Mainstage shows including Next to Normal (Natalie) and Spring Awakening (Swing). Colburn also provides service to CTCo. as Social Media Manager. The fierce final witch in our coven, The Water Witch, will be played by Emilie Jean Scheetz. A current Theatre Studies major, Scheetz will graduate from the University of Central Florida, Class of 2021 later this winter. HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical marks Scheetz's CTCo and Orlando Fringe debuts. Additionally, Scheetz has performed in Mad Cow

Theatre's productions of Fun Home (Medium Allison), Big River (Jo/Joanna), and 1776 (Courier).

Rounding out the coven's cast are our wickedly talented swings, Monica Cox and Natalie Hightower. Cox will take the stage as The Shadow Witch, a queer nature-loving witch with an art for capturing spirits on film. Cox will make their CTCo debut following previous performances with a touring show titled, Decades Rewind. Currently, Cox is developing an LGBTQIA+ inclusion project titled [INSERT TITLE HERE] at their salon which features interviews and photographs of Orlando-local queers. Hightower joins the cast as The Kitchen Witch, who specializes in the natural powers of culinary witchcraft. Hightower's previous CTCo. performance was Climbing Uphill: A Jason Robert Brown Cabaret. Off stage, Hightower runs her own online Etsy shop which specializes in hand-sewn goods including scrunchies, headbands, and pocket tees.

HEXED: A Femme Rock Musical is live on stage at the Orlando Fringe Silver Venue - The Edyth Bush Theatre at the Orlando Rep from May 19 - May 29, 2021. For 24/7 ticket purchasing please visit https://orlandofringe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=524.